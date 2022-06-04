 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SOFTBALL

PREP SOFTBALL: AL sneaks by LC in city clash; softball wrap

Abraham Lincoln 1, Lewis Central 0

Abraham Lincoln scored the lone run in the top of the fifth to win on the road on Friday. 

Kelsi Nelson recorded the lone RBI. Jazmyne Villalobos all had a hit. 

Lewis Central's Haylee Wilcox and Gracie Hays recorded hits for the Titans. 

Abraham Lincoln is 2-6 with the win and Lewis Central drops to 4-6. 

Urbandale 11, Thomas Jefferson 1

No stats were available for Thomas Jefferson. 

Tri-Center 12, Underwood 11

Tri-Center's Naralie Ausdemore won the game for the Trojans in extra innings on her first career home run. She led the team with three RBIs.

Hannah Wulff recorded two RBIs, Hayden Thomas added two RBIs. 

Underwood's Ruby Patomson led the Eagles with four RBIs and Claire Cook and Piper Marcantonio finished with two each. 

Tri-Center is now 3-2 on the season and Underwood drops to 2-6. 

AHSTW 9, Clarinda 4

AHSTW pulled away late at home after scoring four in the fifth and three in the sixth. 

Senior Natalie Hagadon led the Vikings with four RBIs and freshman Loralei Wahling, junior Grace Porter and sophomore Graycen Partlow all added one. 

AHSTW is now 5-1 on the season. 

