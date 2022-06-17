PREP SOFTBALL: AL sneaks by TJ; softball wrap

Abraham Lincoln 7, Thomas Jefferson 4: Abraham Lincoln scored two runs in the bottom of the second and one in the third to take an early lead, but the Yellow Jackets bounced back to tie the game in the fourth.

T.J. scored one in the fifth and A.L. added three to make the score 6-4 and the Lynx added an insurance run in the sixth.

Thomas Jefferson freshman Carley Steinspring led the Jackets with two RBIs, senior Riah Davis added one and senior Alysa Arthur collected one.

No individual stats for A.L. were available.

The second game of a doubleheader was suspended in the top of the third with Thomas Jefferson leading 6-1.

T.J. is now 2-17 on the season and A.L. is 8-9.

Tri-Center 16, Riverside 14: No stats for either team were available.

Tri-Center is now 4-9 on the season and Riverside is now 4-15.

AHSTW 13, Treynor 5: AHSTW scored four in the first and four in the second and never looked back. The Vikings led 11-0 entering the fifth period. Treynor outscored AHSTW 5-2 in the fifth.

Junior Grace Porter led the Vikings with four RBIs, senior Ally Meyers, sophomore Grayce Partlow and freshman Loralie Wahling all recorded two and senior Natalie Hagadon finished with one.

Treynor is now 6-4 on the season and AHSTW is 13-3.

Underwood 2, Audubon 1: Audubon scored once in the fifth to break a scoreless tie, but the Eagles rallied in the sixth to score two runs.

Underwood freshman Ruby Patomson and junior Ali Fletcher both drove in one run.

Underwood is now 8-10 on the season.