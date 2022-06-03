PREP SOFTBALL: AL, TJ fall in doubleheaders; softball recap

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5, Abraham Lincoln 3

Abraham Lincoln led 2-1 after the third inning of Thursday's road game before the Warriors scored three in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Abraham Lincoln senor Emma Oneal finished with both RBIs for the Lynx, including one home run.

Junior Holly Hansen pitched all seven innings and struck out 11 batters.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13, Abraham Lincoln 1

The Warriors scored five in the first, three in the second, three in the third and outscored A.L. 2-1 in the fourth.

Oneal, senior Jessica Vrenick and eighth-grader Charlee Breitkreutz all recorded a hit.

Abraham Lincoln is now 1-6 on the season.

Bishop Heelan Catholic 10, Thomas Jefferson 0

Thomas Jefferson lost at home after the Crusaders recorded 15 hits, including two home runs.

Thomas Jefferson sophomore Morgan Rasmussen and senior Jazlynn Sanders both recorded a hit.

Bishop Heelan Catholic 11, Thomas Jefferson 1

Heelan outhit T.J. 13-5 in the second game.

Senior Eric Exley recorded the lone RBI for the Yellow Jackets.

Thomas Jefferson is now 0-9 on the season.

Treynor 4, Tri-Center 3

Treynor's Jadyn Huisman recorded eight strikeout pitching for the Cardinals and Claire Schrage led Treynor with two hits and two stolen bases.

Treynor is now 3-2 on the season and Tri-Center falls to 2-3.

Underwood 7, AHSTW 2

AHSTW led 2-1 on the road after the fourth inning, but the Eagles opened the floodgates in the fifth to score five runs and earn the win.

Underwood junior Grace Pierce led the Eagles with four RBIs and freshman Mary Stephens, eighth-grader Carly Nelson and freshman Alyse Petersen all added one.

Pierce and Nelson both hit home runs.

Nelson also pitched all seven innings, allowing two runs on three hits and only walking four batters.

AHSTW is now 4-1 on the season and Underwood is 2-5.

Creston 9 Glenwood 4

Creston won at home after scoring one run in the first, three in the second, two in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth. The Rams scored one in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Glenwood drops to 3-3 with the loss.

IKM-Manning 6 Riverside 1

Riverside led 1-0 after the second inning at home, but IKM-Manning scored three in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Riverside is now 0-6 on the season.