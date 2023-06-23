Four sports. Two jobs. One person.

St. Albert junior Alexis Narmi manages a balancing act of playing in four different sports for the Saintes – bowling, golf, tennis and softball – while working two jobs and maintaining her studies.

“Our teachers at St Albert do a really good job of making sure, if we’re missing school, keeping us up,” Narmi said. “And then I also have two jobs, so I gotta balance that too, but I just think you got to stay fit through all of it and just have the mindset that we're at a small school and you have to play those sports. So you got to be there to help each other out.”

But she doesn’t just play those sports, she excels at all four while re-writing the record books and helping to set a higher standard for St. Albert athletics.

Most recently on the diamond, Narmi eclipsed 600 strikeouts, breaking the Saintes career record (591) in a sweep over Harlan on June 8.

“It was great, you know, having your team there and the crowd there and just everybody being behind you and supporting you. It’s just an amazing feeling, (I’m) so proud to set the record.”

In the circle, Narmi has pitched 115 innings with a record of 9-10, striking out 193 batters this season alone – ranking seventh in the state and first in the Hawkeye 10 – with an ERA of 2.50. Lexi has also been able to pitch alongside younger sister, freshman Ella, which has been fun but admittingly “frustrating.”

“It can definitely be frustrating at times. She's definitely younger in experience, so hasn't had as many years to figure out her movement and all of that, but it's fun. It is a lot of fun to be able to have a sibling to play with. And we do get along most of the time so it's nice to have each other to lean on.”

Saintes head coach Lyndsay Daley said the two are certainly competitive, while Ella has matured “so much” as a freshman.

“They're very competitive against each other. So it works out well for us that one doesn't want to be outdone by the other one, and I pit them against each other sometimes, but it's great. They've really proven to be a good one-two punch.”

At the plate, Lexi has been leading the way with four home runs and 19 RBIs, batting .280 as the Saintes have their best win percentage (.535) in the Varsity Bound era (since 2009).

Winning games they might have lost in previous seasons, Narmi said they have done a “really good job” pushing runs across the plate.

“In past years we’ve been leaving way too many runners on,” she said.

Off the softball field, Narmi was part of history for the St. Albert bowling team, and made her own for golf.

“Both bowling and golf, I've been on the first team to qualify for state, so those are pretty big.”

“It's really special. It's the first time in school history and I think it's really special too that both programs qualified for (State), both the boys and the girls,” Narmi said on Feb. 17 ahead of the bowling state tournament. “I think that's something that a lot of schools can't say that they get to send two teams up to state as one whole program. So that’s just really special to all of us that we were able to qualify.”

The memories from making the state tournament individually in golf, and helping take the tennis team farther than they’ve been before also stand out.

Narmi admitted she is looking forward to having a break from sports once fall arrives, but that there's still work to do for Saintes softball.