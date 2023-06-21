Riverside 16 Underwood 7: The Bulldogs score eight unanswered runs to close the game and defeat Underwood on the road.

Adaline Martens was one of four Bulldog players with two hits and also had three RBIs. Sophia Fenner was another among that four and had two RBIs as well. Fenner also earned the win in the circle.

Claire Cook, Ali Fletcher, and Grace Pierce had two hits each in the loss.

Riverside (13-8) 104 335 0 – 16

Underwood (6-17) 204 100 0 – 7

Lewis Central 11 Harlan 1: The Titans blew away the Cyclones in an authoritative Hawkeye 10 win.

Haylee Wilcox had two hits and two RBIs in the win. Kyleigh Moore and Gracie Hays also had two RBIs each. Emerson Coziahr struck out six in the circle to get the victory.

Lewis Central (12-12) – 11

Harlan (2-20) – 1

Denison-Schleswig 4 St. Albert 1: The Monarchs took game one of this Hawkeye 10 doubleheader as they held the Saintes to just two hits in the game.

Kiera Hochstein and Lily Barnes were the Saintes who collected hits in the loss.

St. Albert (14-12) 000 000 1 – 1

Denison-Schleswig (11-10) 000 121 0 – 4

St. Albert 9 Denison-Schleswig 5: The Saintes found the bats and forced the split with the Monarchs after connecting for a whopping 16 hits.

Kiera Hochstein and Lily Barnes each had four hits and an RBI, Jessica McMartin had three hits and two RBIs, and Kylie Wesack and Katelynn Hendricks each had two hits in the win.

Ella Narmi earned the win in the circle after pitching all seven innings.

St. Albert (15-12 203 220 0 – 9

Denison-Schleswig (11-11) 201 000 2 – 5

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 18 Thomas Jefferson 1: Class 4A No. 14 Sergeant Bluff-Luton connected for 12 hits as they defeated TJ after five complete innings.

Madeline Tierney and Morgan Rasmussen had the two hits for the Yellow Jackets.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (20-5) 070 38X X – 18

Thomas Jefferson (10-14) 001 00X X – 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16 Thomas Jefferson 4: The Warriors had 16 hits to complete the sweep on the Yellow Jackets in Council Bluffs.

Morgan Rasmussen had three hits to lead the Jackets while Cara Ronk, Carley Steinspring and Grace Strong all had two hits.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (22-5) 302 520 4 – 16

Thomas Jefferson (10-15) 003 100 0 – 4

LeMars 2 Abraham Lincoln 0: The Bulldogs won a low-scoring game thanks to a run in the fourth and fifth inning.

Jazmyne Villalobos, Holly Hansen, and Lexie Pearce had the hits for AL in the loss.

Abraham Lincoln (4-17) 000 000 0 – 0

LeMars (13-9) 000 110 0 – 2

LeMars 3 Abraham Lincoln 0: The Bulldogs completed the sweep as the Lynx could never figure out pitcher Brenna Leraas who struck out 11 batters.

Kelsi Nelson led the Lynx with two of the team’s four hits.

Abraham Lincoln (4-18) 000 000 0 – 0

LeMars (14-9) 110 010 0 – 3

Missouri Valley 4 AHSTW 3: Class 2A No. 9 Missouri Valley scored three combined runs in the fifth and sixth inning.

Halle Goodman had three hits to lead AHSTW and Kendra Hansen smack a two-run homer over the fence in the second inning.

AHSTW (10-14) 020 100 0 – 3

Missouri Valley (22-2) 010 012 0 – 4

Treynor 16 IKM-Manning 6: The Cardinals scored nine runs in the third inning and seven in the fifth to ultimately end the game after five complete innings.

Maili McKern was one of five players to have two hits for the Cardinals and had a team-leading three RBIs. Delaney Mathews and Jadyn Huisman also had two hits to go with two RBIs each.

IKM-Manning (2-17) 002 40X X – 6

Treynor (11-7) 009 07X X – 16

Glenwood 3 Shenandoah 2: The Rams held off a late rally from the Fillies to get a big road win in Shenandoah.

Despite having just three hits, the Rams held the Fillies to just two as Allison Koontz was the victorious pitcher after pitching all seven innings and striking out 14 batters. Koontz also had a hit and RBI in the win, and her teammate McKenna Wilkes also had a hit and RBI. Sara Kolle connected for a hit as well.

Glenwood (13-8) 101 001 0 – 3

Shenandoah (6-15) 000 000 2 – 2