Riverside took advantage of five Saintes errors to defeat St. Albert 11-1 in Friday’s Class 1A Region 3 first-round game in Oakland.

“Our team has come a long way and is becoming very mentally sound,” Bulldogs coach Laccie Patterson said. “They first didn’t get down after getting scored on early. They stayed tough and continued to stick to the plan and play our game.”

The Saintes plated the first run as they took advantage of an early error and silenced the Bulldogs in the bottom half of the first to keep the lead and seemed to be building momentum early.

The Saintes looked like they were about to add to their lead with two runners on base in the second inning with just one out, but the Bulldogs retired the next two batters and then sparked some offense in the bottom half of the second.

Elly Henderson connected for a two-out, two-RBI double to put Riverside ahead 2-1. Soon after, the Bulldogs scored two more runs as they took advantage of an error in the outfield to take a 4-1 lead by the end of the inning.

“The first inning has always seemed to be a tough one for us this year,” Patterson said. “After their run, we just shrugged it off and told the girls that it was just a typical first inning. We came back out headstrong and hit the ball well.”

The Bulldogs added another run in the third before surging to six runs in the fourth. Madison Kelly brought in two of those runs with a two-RBI double and later on scored as loaded bases were pushed forward on a walk. Sydney Somers scored off a wild pitch to later push the Bulldogs ahead by 10 runs, 11-1.

“Our defense and pitching really came together, and our offense really found itself after the first inning,” Kelly said. “Defensively, we knew we just had to make routine plays and keep each other's head high, and that confidence turned over onto the bats, and we felt good once we went ahead.”

Kelly had one hit for two RBIs.

The Saintes got a runner on base with two outs after a walk, but the Bulldogs shut down the Saintes' hopes of extending the game as Sophia Fenner struck out a batter looking to end the game and advance to the Region 3 quarterfinal.

“We knew they had some really good hitters, so it was a bit nerve-racking at first,” Fenner said. “I’m very grateful for our fielders who can make any throws and make good plays, and they really helped us limit them to just the two hits.”

Fenner earned the win on the mound for the Bulldogs, striking out three batters while allowing only two hits through the evening.

Kaycie Perkins also had a big night for Riverside with two hits and two RBIs.

For the Saintes, their first winning season in over 20 years comes to a close, sooner than they hoped, and will graduate two seniors, Anna Helton, and Jessica McMartin. While these seniors will be missed, Saintes coach Lyndsey Daley should return the majority of this year’s squad as this softball program looks to take the next step.

“Anna and Jessica are top-notch kids,” Daley said. “Anna is a leader any team would want to have, and Jessica has played so many positions for us and stepped into the catcher role like she’s done all her life and always seemed to come up with clutch hits. These two will be missed a lot next year.

“Last offseason, this team put in a lot more work than they’ve typically done, and it showed this season. I hope the girls will be ready to do that again after some time passes, and if so, we should be sitting in a really good spot next year.”

St. Albert ends the season with a record of 18-15. Riverside advances to take on Woodbine (20-7) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Woodbine.

St. Albert (18-15) 100 0XX X – 1

Riverside (15-10) 041 6XX X – 11

PREP SOFTBALL