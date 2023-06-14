Riverside earned a close win over AHSTW, while Treynor, Thomas Jefferson, Tri-Center and St. Albert also picked up victories.

Riverside 5 AHSTW 4:

Ayla Richardson (2-for-4, two doubles), Sydney Somers, Kaycie Perkins and Elly Henderson all drove in runs for the Bulldogs, who scored two in the fifth to flip the score in a win over the Lady Vikes.

Sophie Fenner went all seven innings with three strikeouts and zero earned runs.

AHSTW did not report stats.

AHSTW (9-9) 200 020 0 – 4

Riverside (9-7) 111 020 0 – 5

Treynor 4 Audubon 2

No stats were reported.

Thomas Jefferson 6 Sioux City North 4:

Carley Steinspring hit a solo home run and struck out 11 Stars batters in six innings as the Yellow Jackets earned the win. Taryn Gant and Teygan Rasmussen also drove in TJ runs.

Thomas Jefferson (10-11) 410 010 0 – 6

Sioux City North (12-5) 000 022 0 – 4

Sioux City North 6 Thomas Jefferson 4:

RBIs from Madeline Tierney, Rasmussen, Gant and Amiya Putterbaugh weren't enough as a 5-run inning pushed the Stars to the win.

Thomas Jefferson (10-12) 200 200 0 – 4

Sioux City North (13-5) 001 005 0 – 6

Tri-Center 11 IKM-Manning 6:

Back-to-back four-run innings in the third and fourth led the Trojans to their third win of the season. Hope McPhillips, Kaeli Harris and Kaylynn Harris each drove in two RBIs, while Hayden Thomas, Hannah Wulff, Natalie Ausdemore and Caitlin Greiner each had one RBI. Thomas pitched all seven innings, striking out 10 Wolves batters in the win.

IKM-Manning (2-10) 004 200 0 – 6

Tri-Center (3-11) 004 412 0 – 11

Kuemper Catholic 6 Lewis Central 1:

Lewis Central (8-10) 000 010 0 – 1

Kuemper Catholic (12-8) 110 310 0 – 6

Kuemper Catholic 8 Lewis Central 3:

The Titans did not report stats for either game.

Lewis Central (8-11) 020 000 1 – 3

Kuemper Catholic (13-8) 111 032 0 – 8

Atlantic 7 St. Albert 3:

St. Albert (11-7) 001 000 2 – 3

Atlantic (11-9) 310 030 0 – 7

St. Albert 5 Atlantic 3:

The Saintes earned their first win over the Trojans in the Varsity Bound era (going back to 2014) as a 2-run home run by Kiera Hochstein and RBI hits from Lexi Narmi, Anna Helton and Olivia Gardner led the way. Ella Narmi limited Atlantic to just three earned runs in seven innings

St. Albert (12-7) 020 030 0 – 5

Atlantic (11-10) 120 000 0 – 3

Bishop Heelan 16 Abraham Lincoln 5:

Hanna Ferguson tallied three hits, while Kelsi Nelson drove in a run in the loss.

Bishop Heelan 5 Abraham Lincoln 4:

Jayden Hargrave totaled three hits in the defeat.

Logan-Magnolia 14 Underwood 5 (9 inn.)

Claire Cook (3-for-5, 3 runs, 4 stolen bases) and Ali Fletcher (3-for-4, 2 RBI, double, stolen base) led the way for the Eagles bats, but a huge ninth inning by the Panthers led the visitors to victory.

Logan-Magnolia (11-2) 100 011 209 – 14

Underwood (4-15) 100 120 100 – 5

Creston 5 Glenwood 1

Alli Koontz (2-for-3; 6 IP, five strikeouts, three earned runs) led the way for the Rams in a losing effort.

Glenwood (10-6) 000 100 0 -- 1

Creston (9-7) 000 302 x -- 5