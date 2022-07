Class 2A No. 3 Logan-Magnolia softball was too much for Treynor to handle in Friday night's Class 2A - Region 3 semifinals, as the Panthers won 6-0.

Logan-Magnolia plated three runs in the first inning, one in the fourth and two in the sixth.

Treynor recorded six hits as a team. No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

Treynor ends the season with a record of 17-8.

This was the final game for three seniors - Keely Smith, Keelea Navara and Rachel Kinsella.