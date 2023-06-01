Treynor needed just three complete innings to defeat Tri-Center in Neola 14-0 to snap a three-game losing skid on Thursday night.

After about a 20-minute rain delay the Trojans and Cardinals took the field and the Cardinals got right to business as pitching and batting played a big role in ending this game early.

“I thought everything was very solid tonight,” Cardinals coach Kara Huisman said. “Our main thing tonight was to swing hard and hit hard and we did a really great job of that. The girls really went with that and when you hit the ball hard that creates mistakes and creates more chances for us.”

The Cardinals, after having some trouble connecting with the ball, had no trouble in this game. The Cardinals connected for 11 hits through the three innings. Contributing two of those hits was freshman Claire Schrage.

As great as the win was, it felt better to get the bats rolling again.

“In the past few games we haven’t seen the ball as well, and haven’t been hitting as well,” Schrage said. “We’ve been working harder on that in the past few practices to improve that and today I think we showed up and saw some of that work pay off.”

“We stayed loose through the delay, and had some fun on the bus, but once we got off that bus we knew we had to get right to business and we did with five runs and I think we really showed up to play today.”

Pitching was also a strong factor for the Cardinals as freshman Delaney Mathews allowed just one hit to the Trojans and struck out seven.

“The mound was a bit sticky at first, but I thought Delaney handled it well,” Huisman said. “They had a hard time seeing her pitches and I’m very happy with how she threw.”

The Cardinals will look to continue the wins on Monday with a road trip to IKM-Manning at 7:15 p.m. Tri-Center will look to end a two-game skid on Friday at Underwood for a 7 p.m. game.

Treynor (2-3) 545 XXX X – 14

Tri-Center (1-5) 000 XXX X – 0