Treynor challenged Underwood late in a Western Iowa Conference match-up on Tuesday night, the Cardinals coming away with a comfortable 14-4 win.

The Cardinals opened the scoring with a run each in the first and second innings, but started to really build on the scoreboard in the third.

Lanee Wasenius drove in a run with an RBI single, and another scored on a throwing error. Two bases loaded walks scored a pair more runs to push the lead to 6-0.

The Eagles clawed back in the bottom half of the inning, though, cutting the deficit in half with three RBI hits.

The lead held at 7-3 until the sixth inning, when Underwood got another run back.

But the Cardinals put everything together at the plate in the seventh, scoring on four bases-loaded walks and an RBI groundout by Delaney Matthews.

In other action Tuesday, St. Albert earned just their second win over Kuemper Catholic in the last 18 games between the Saintes and Knights in game one of a doubleheader. Lexi Narmi threw a no-hitter through 6.1 innings a 6-1 win.

They doubled the achievement with a 6-4 win in the second game. Narmi hit a home run and drove in three RBIs.