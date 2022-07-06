PREP SOFTBALL: Cards stay alive, Vikings, Trojans end season

Treynor softball lost to AHSTW twice in the regular season, falling 10-9 on May 31 and 13-5 on June 16. Neither of those games mattered on Wednesday during the Class 2A-Region 3 quarterfinal when Treynor defeated AHSTW 6-3 to keep its season alive.

Treynor and AHSTW were tied at 2-2 after the fifth inning when Delany Matthews hit a three-run home run to give Treynor a 5-2 lead in the top of the sixth and both teams scored once more.

Treynor will move on to play Class 2A No. 3 Logan-Magnolia at 7 p.m. on Friday on the road in the regional semifinal.

AHSTW ends the season with a record of 18-9. This was the final game for three seniors - Ally Meyers, Natalie Hagadon and Abbie Willett.

Tri-Center softball also saw its season come to an end after losing to Griswold 4-0 in the Class 1A-Region 3 quarterfinals. Griswold scored one run in the first, one in the second and two in the sixth.

Tri-Center ends the season with a record of 7-15.