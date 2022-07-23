PREP SOFTBALL: Council Bluffs All-City Softball Team

The 2022 softball season is officially in the books.

Council Bluffs once again saw numerous talented players show their skills on the diamond.

Thomas Jefferson turned its season around, going 11-27 and making it to the regional championship in Class 5A under first year head coach Dave Lutz. The Jackets started the season 0-15 but went 11-12 in its final 23 games.

Abraham Lincoln finished 13-23 on the season, including a 10-7 record on the road.

Lewis Central went 12-23 on the season and St. Albert went 8-21.

This year’s selections for the 2022 All-City softball team were based on the suggestions of city coaches, who gave their thoughts on both their own players and their opponents. Without further ado, here is this year’s all-city softball team.

Emma O'Neal, Abraham Lincoln, senior, infield/catcher -- 39 hits, 39 runs, 15 bases on balls, 11 hit by pitch, nine RBIs, .300 average, .417 OBP, 45 stole bases.

"She was a fantastic leader and can play any position on the field. Stats prove that she is very good," Abraham Lincoln head coach Ryan Koch said.

Holly Hansen, Abraham Lincoln, junior, pitcher/infield -- 27 hits, six RBIs, .278 average, .314 OBP, 178 strike outs, 13 wins.

"(As a) pitcher is 11-3 vs city schools in the last two years. One of the top 5 pitchers for strikeouts on the season in 5A," Koch said.

Kelsi Nelson, Abraham Lincoln, sophomore, catcher/infield -- 26 runs, 32 hits, 12 RBIs, .258 average, .343 OBP, 11 stolen bases.

"Catcher for Holly Hansen the last two years. Kid is a clutch performer when the game is on the line," Koch said.

Jayden Hargrave, Abraham Lincoln, sophomore, infield/outfield -- 26 hits, 11 RBIs, 13 runs, .257 average, .353 OBP.

"She plays multiple positions and does it well, hit very well this year down the stretch," Kock said.

Alexis Narmi, St. Albert, sophomore, pitcher/first base -- 28 hits, two home runs, 14 RBIs, .350 average, .424 OBP, .985 fielding percentage, seven wins, 165 strikeouts.

"Alexis hit .350 on the year with two home runs, 14 RBI, and only struck out six times all season," St. Albert head coach Lyndsay Daley said. "She struck out 165 batters in only 129 innings. When she wasn't pitching for us, she played first base and third base and had a .985 fielding percentage."

Kylie Wesack, St. Albert, sophomore, shortstop -- 24 runs, 29 hits, two home runs, 11 RBIs, .392 average, .358 OBP, 10 stolen bases.

"Kylie is a threat at the plate because she possesses both power and speed," Daley said. "She hit .293 with two home runs and was only thrown out stealing one time. As a shortstop, she's very athletic and covered a lot of ground for us in the infield."

Jessica McMartin, St. Albert, junior, third base -- 11 runs, 28 hits, 16 RBIs, .308 average, .347 OBP, .864 fielding percentage.

"Jessica made the move from first base to third base this year and was seamless in that transition," Daley said. "Her strong glove and powerful arm made it tough to get a ball by her. She also threw out two base runners in just the four games she played catcher. At the plate, Jessica was just as powerful hitting .308 with 16 RBIs, and had 11 doubles."

Carley Steinspring, Thomas Jefferson, freshman, pitcher/second base -- 19 runs, 44 hits, 30 RBIs, .396 average, .444 OBP, seven stolen bases, .937 fielding percentage, five wins, 74 strikeouts.

"Carley was a solid player for us," Lutz said. "She led the team in hits and RBIs. Carley was selected to second team utility All Conference MRAC. Carley is a player that we can always count on."

Shaeley Bose, Thomas Jefferson, senior, center field/shortstop -- 33 runs, 33 hits, eight RBIs, .282 average, .373 OBP, 43 stolen bases, .889 fielding percentage.

"Shaeley was our leader," Lutz said. "She set the table. She led by her work ethic and determination. She put tons of pressure on the defense when she was in the box or on the bases. 99 careers hits, 88 career stolen bases. Helped TJ to Regional Final in 2022. 1st team OF All Conference MRAC."

Lexi Smith, Thomas Jefferson, senior, third base/shortstop -- 22 runs, 28 hits, 21 RBIs, .333 average, .391 OBP, 18 stolen bases, .844 fielding percentage.

"Lexi was a great team player," Lutz said. "She was willing to play any position in the field to help the team succeed. Helped TJ to a Regional Final in 2022. Honorable Mention Utility All Conference MRAC."

Avery Heller, Lewis Central, junior, third base -- 29 runs, 40 hits, 24 RBIs, .367 average, .439 OBP, nine stolen bases.

"Avery is a very hard working and coachable athlete who will do whatever is necessary to help her team succeed," L.C. head coach Hannah Cole said. "She leads our team in RBIs and hits and always has a fantastic attitude."

Stacy Merksick, Lewis Central, junior, centerfield -- 23 runs, 38 hits, 16 RBIs, .362 average, .402 OBP, 1.00 fielding percentage.

"Stacy reads the ball in the outfield better than anyone I’ve seen," Cole said. "She has zero errors in centerfield, which is unheard of these days, and she runs down balls all over the field -- robbing teams of base hits, doubles, and even home runs."

Mahri Manz, Lewis Central, freshman, shortstop -- 21 runs, 22 hits, 16 RBIs, .253 average, .350 OBP, 13 stolen bases.

"Mahri is only a freshman, but she’s been a key player for us for two years now," Coel said. "She has played shortstop, third base, and ultimately second base all in one season, because she’s willing to go wherever the team needs her. She was injured for two weeks during the season and still came back ready to dominate."

Alyssa Griffin, Lewis Central, freshman, shortstop -- 30 hits, two home runs, 21 RBIs, .286 average, .324 OBP, .985 fielding percentage.

"Alyssa is our catcher and she’s only a freshman," Coel said. "She caught every game and had a .985 fielding percentage behind the plate."

Honorable Mention

Teygan Rasmussen, Thomas Jefferson, eighth grade, catcher/outfield

Tessa Clifton, Abraham Lincoln, sophomore, utility/pitcher