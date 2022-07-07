 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SOFTBALL

PREP SOFTBALL: Crusaders sweep Lynx

  • Updated
  • 0
AL Logo (copy)

Abraham Lincoln logo

Abraham Lincoln softball gave up 15 hits including three doubles on Wednesday in the first half of a home doubleheader in a 16-9 loss. The Lynx all fell in the second game 9-1.

IN game one, A.L. led 2-1 after the first period and 4-3 after the second before the Crusaders took a 5-4 lead in the third.

Heelan opened the floodgates in the fourth, scoring six runs. Both teams scored once in the fifth and the Lynx closed the gap to 12-6 in the sixth.

Heelan outscored Lincoln 4-3 in the seventh.

A.L. senior Baylie Girres recorded two hits and sophomore Jayden Hargrave and junior Tana Witt both recorded an RBI.

Abraham Lincoln captured an early 1-0 lead in game two, but Heelan scored four in the second, one in the sixth and four in the seventh.

Hargrave recorded the lone RBI and freshman Hutson Rau and eighth-grader Charlee Breitkreutz both hit singles.

Abraham Lincoln is now 13-22 on the season.

