Through two innings, it seemed like Wednesday’s 2A-2 regional quarterfinal was bound to be stressful for both Treynor and Underwood. But a 12-run third inning shifted dramatically to a 12-0 Cardinals win.

Mathews forced back-to-back groundouts with the bases loaded in the top of the second to maintain the early shutout.

“It would have changed the perception of the game if we could have got that big hit,” Eagles head coach Jeff Martinez said. “We made some noise. Credit Delaney. She did the job and got out of it. But we talked about it before the game that when we get a chance, we have noise in the base paths, we got to find a way to get that big hit and unfortunately couldn't do it.”

Treynor head coach Kara Huisman thought Mathews managed both the second and first innings well.

“She managed those really, really well. It honestly was not at all what we expected it to be (after). We thought it was going to be like that first and second inning, it was going to be a battle the whole way. So I was really proud of how they battled and then we just didn't expect to see end this early.”

The Cardinals loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the third, and a walk by Maili McKern got the scoring avalanche started. Claire Schrage, Cadence Quick and Jadyn Huisman all drove in at least two runs.

“It’s just trying to be really smart in opportunities,” Huisman said. “And Cadence’s hit that she had was a big hit, that's so good for her because her at bat previous to that was not very good. So that was a really good adjustment. She hit the ball well, and yeah, we just didn't swing at bad pitches. I mean, we just were really disciplined at the plate and we didn't swing at bad pitches and got some good hits.”

Scoring twice on wild pitches and again when a throw down to third went into left field, the Cardinals were aggressive and smart on the base paths, emphasizing the distance between bases as being the difference, as the runs piled up in the third.

“We're trying really, really hard to continue to be very aggressive on the bases and take an extra 60 feet when we have the opportunity. I mean, 60 feet makes a big difference in a ballgame. And so we've practiced for the past three days, about 60 feet, 60 feet, 60 feet. I thought they did a great job with that today.”

A young team, Underwood’s lack of experience was in many ways their downfall both on Wednesday and throughout the season, which ended with a final record of 8-21 after the loss to Treynor.

“There's different aspects, you do all the reps you want, you can do all the drills you want, but then it becomes, you got to be able to fight through a bad situation and a young first time pitcher (Alissa Fischer) a little bit tough for her to kind of get out of a rhythm, but like I told her afterwards, I go, ‘You showed during the game, the first couple of innings, that you're as good as anybody. Their three best hitters had trouble getting the bat around on you. So I mean, so I said, you know, it comes with experience.”

Using an example of coaching for a club team as well that is sending a player to New Mexico, Martinez encouraged Fischer to battle through the tough times.

With just two seniors – Ali Fletcher and Grace Pierce – the Eagles have a bright future.

“Ali Fletcher and Grace Pierce leave and they've set a pretty good example for the young girls. And a lot of the young girls, they play more than just school ball, they play fall ball and they play some spring ball. And with the individuals coming up, we hope that we're going to be looking for bigger and better things to add these next couple of years.”

The Cardinals, meanwhile, play at Missouri Valley in the 2A-2 semifinals on Friday at 7 p.m.

Underwood (8-21) 0 0 0 x x x x – 0

Treynor (16-9) 0 0 12 x x x x – 12

OTHER AREA SCORES

2A-2 quarterfinal at Missouri Valley

Missouri Valley 9, AHSTW 2

1A-3 quarterfinal at Woodbine

Woodbine 2, Riverside 0

Both Vikings and Bulldogs have their seasons end on Wednesday.