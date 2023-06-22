Underwood flipped the script on St. Albert on Wednesday, erasing a seven-run deficit to come away with a 9-7 win over the comeback-happy Saintes.

St. Albert jumped ahead in the bottom of the first on a sacrifice fly by Jessica McMartin, which scored a second run on an error. The Saintes added three to their lead in the third on an RBI single by Kylie Wesack and a single by Anna Helton that scored a pair after an error.

Holding a 5-0 lead, the Saintes added two more runs to seemingly put the game away on a bases-loaded walk by Katelynn Hendricks and a sacrifice fly by Wesack.

Through five innings, Lexi Narmi was in control on the mound, shutting down the Eagles and allowing just one run on two hits. Even in defeat, Narmi finished with 16 strikeouts.

But the Eagles clawed their way nearly all the way back in the sixth.

First, RBI singles by Grace Pierce and Mary Stephens helped cut the deficit to three, and a two-run single by Ruby Patomson brought the Saintes lead down to just 7-6.

Underwood tied on an error -- one of nine for the Saintes -- in the seventh to send the game to extra innings.

In the eighth, back-to-back RBI doubles by Alyse Petersen and Alissa Fischer completed the comeback and gave the Eagles the lead for good, as Fischer shut the door in the bottom half to finish the win.

Underwood (7-17) 000 015 12 -- 9 9 2

St. Albert (15-13) 203 200 00 -- 7 12 9