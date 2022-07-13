PREP SOFTBALL: Hawkeye 10 All-Conference softball teams

The Hawkeye 10 Conference released it's 2022 All-Conference softball teams and many local athletes were recognized for their performance.
Below is a list of city and area athletes that made the team.
First Team
Allison Koontz, Glenwood, freshman, pitcher
Coryl Matheny, Glenwood, senior, shortstop
Stacy Merksick, Lewis Central, junior, center field
Avery Heller, Lewis Central, junior, left field
Second Team
Sara Kolle, Glenwood, sophomore, outfield
Alexis Narmi, St. Albert, sophomore, pitcher/infield
Honorable Mention
Maddison Barrett, Glenwood, senior, utility
McKenna Koehler, Glenwood, sophomore, first base/pitcher
People are also reading…
Mahri Manz, Lewis Central, freshman, infield
Alyssa Griffin, Lewis Central, freshman, catcher
Gracie Hays, Lewis Central, junior, shortstop
Jessica McMartin, St. Albert, junior, third base/catcher
Kylie Wesack, St. Albert, sophomore, shortstop