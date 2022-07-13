 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SOFTBALL

PREP SOFTBALL: Hawkeye 10 All-Conference softball teams

Softball graphic
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

The Hawkeye 10 Conference released it's 2022 All-Conference softball teams and many local athletes were recognized for their performance. 

Below is a list of city and area athletes that made the team. 

First Team

Allison Koontz, Glenwood, freshman, pitcher

Coryl Matheny, Glenwood, senior, shortstop 

Stacy Merksick, Lewis Central, junior, center field

Avery Heller, Lewis Central, junior, left field

Second Team

Sara Kolle, Glenwood, sophomore, outfield 

Alexis Narmi, St. Albert, sophomore, pitcher/infield 

Honorable Mention

Maddison Barrett, Glenwood, senior, utility

McKenna Koehler, Glenwood, sophomore, first base/pitcher

Mahri Manz, Lewis Central, freshman, infield

Alyssa Griffin, Lewis Central, freshman, catcher 

Gracie Hays, Lewis Central, junior, shortstop

Jessica McMartin, St. Albert, junior, third base/catcher

Kylie Wesack, St. Albert, sophomore, shortstop 

