PREP SOFTBALL: Jackets buzz by Lynx in city battle

Thomas Jefferson 11, Abraham Lincoln 9: Thomas Jefferson trailed 9-7 entering the final period, before scoring four runs to earn the city victory.

T.J. led 2-1 after the first inning, 5-1 after the second and 6-1 after the third. A.L. closed the gap to 6-2 in the fourth, tied the game at 7-7 in the fifth and scored two in the sixth to take the lead.

Thomas Jefferson sophomore Madeline Tierney, sophomore Morgan Rasmussen and freshman Carley Steinspring all drove in three runs. Senior Mallory Hoogestraat recorded one RBI.

Rasmussen also hit a home run.

Abraham Lincoln sophomore Tessa Clifton hit a home run and drove in two runs, sophomore Jayden Hargrave recorded an RBI and sophomore Savanna Vanderwerf earned an RBI.

Thomas Jefferson is now 5-17 with the victory and Abraham Lincoln falls to 8-14.

Clarinda 7, Lewis Central 6: Lewis Central fell in the first half of a road doubleheader on Monday after allowing the Cardinals to rally in the seventh inning.

Clarinda led 1-0 after the second inning before L.C. took a 3-1 lead in the third. Clarinda scored a pair of runs in the fourth to tie the game and took a one-run lead in the fifth.

Lewis Central stormed back to score two in the sixth and a one in the top of the seventh to take a 6-4 lead. But, Clarinda scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to earn the win.

Lewis Central freshman Haylee Wilcox and junior Avery Heller scored two runs each and freshman Alyssa Griffin and junior Brooklyn Damgaard each drove in one run. Griffin hit one home run and a triple.

Lewis Central 12, Clarinda 5: Lewis Central dominated the second game, holding Clarinda scoreless through five innings.

The Titans scored once in the second inning, two in the third, one in the fourth, three in the sixth and five in the seventh.

Heller hit one home run and drove in five runs.

Freshman Mahri Manz and Griffin both recorded two RBIs and junior Stacy Merksick, junior Gracie Hays and Wilcox all finished with one RBI.

Lewis Central is now 9-15 on the season.

Class 4A No. 9 Creston 14, St. Albert 0: Creston recorded 13 hits, including three home runs to win at Council Bluffs.

Class 4A No. 9 Creston 14, St. Albert 1: Creston recorded 11 hits and reached on five errors.

St. Albert is now 7-15 on the season.

Treynor 12, Riverside 2: Treynor took a 6-1 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in Monday's home game.

The Cardinals recorded nine hits as a team and only struck out three times.

Riverside eighth-grader Adaline Martens was the only Bulldog to record a hit.

Riverside is now 5-16 on the season and Treynor is 11-4.

Underwood 10, Tri-Center 0: Underwood scored seven in the second inning, two in the third and one in the fourth.

Tri-Center freshman Avilyn Killpack, freshman Hayden Thomas, sophomore Mikenzie Brewer and junior Lilly Thomas all recorded hits for the Trojans.

Underwood freshman Ruby Patomson, junior Ali Fletcher and eighth-grader Carly Nelson all drove in two runs and freshman Mary Stephens, junior Grace Pierce, freshman Claire Cook and freshman Kay Christensen all ended with one RBI.

Tri-Center is 4-11 on the season and Underwood is now 10-10.

Glenwood 6, Atlantic 5: It took extra innings, but a run in the 10th inning finally gave Glenwood a home victory.

Freshman Allison Koontz, sophomore Sara Kolle and sophomore Elizabeth Thiesen all drove in a pair of runs. Koontz hit a home run.

Atlantic 3, Glenwood 1: Atlantic scored two runs in the top of the first and never looked back.

Glenwood eighth-grader Brynn Schrock hit the lone RBI for the Rams.

Glenwood is now 12-9 on the season.