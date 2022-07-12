PREP SOFTBALL: Jackets fall to No. 4 Wolves in championship

Thomas Jefferson softball struggled against Class 5A No. 4 Waukee Northwest on Tuesday in the Class 5A-Region 1 championship in Waukee, falling 14-0 in three innings.

The Wolves of Waukee Northwest scored three runs in the first before added 11 in the second. Despite the loss, Thomas Jefferson head coach Dave Lutz was proud of the progress his team made this season.

“(Waukee Northwest) is very talented,” he said. “For our girls to get the opportunity to come out here and play in this facility, it’s a phenomenal place, phenomenal team. We wish them luck and hope they win state. We could say we played the state champ because they’re good enough to do that. That’s for sure.

“… We only got (to coach) them for one year, which was really only a couple months. I wish we had more time with them. This group is a phenomenal group the senior class are amazing. The strides they’ve made throughout the five years, especially this year, coming in with next coaches and new ways of doing things. We told them it may not click early but if they just stayed with the process and they did that every single day. To get to this point is a stepping stone for our program. Hopefully we can continue to build on that.”

The Jackets started the game striking out twice and grounding out before the Wolves plated three in the bottom half of the off of two extra-base hits and two walks.

T.J. went three up and three down in the second.

Waukee then broke the game open in the bottom of the second, scoring 11 runs off of four errors, three walks, a wild pitch and RBI single and two-RBI single and a grand slam.

The Wolves finished the game with three strikeouts to secured the perfect game and a spot in the state tournament.

T.J. ends the season with a record of 11-27. This was the final game for nine Thomas Jefferson seniors – Shaeley Bose, Sydney Bartlett, Lexi Smith, Erin Exley, Jazlynn Sanders, Mallory Hoogestraat, Alysa Arthur, Riah Davis and Alyssa Denman.

“These seniors girls laid the foundation and they really showed the young girls the steps it took to get to this point,” Lutz said. “They’re one big family and they believe in each other. The young girlsk we have a lot of talent in the younger girls. If they continue to work and pull some more girls in we just hope this is just the start of something that can build into something great.”

In other area action, Indianola defeated Glenwood 12-2.