Glenwood sophomore Allison Koontz headlined last week’s Hawkeye 10 All-Conference softball teams, making the First Team as a unanimous selection.

Joining the stellar Rams sophomore on the First Team were teammate Sara Kolle (junior), Lewis Central senior Avery Heller, and St. Albert juniors Kiera Hochstein and Alexis Narmi.

As the lone unanimous selection in the Nonpareil’s coverage area, Koontz was dominant in the circle and at the plate.

Finishing second in ERA (1.95), strikeouts (185) and wins (13), Koontz pitched 147.1 innings and even while battling back discomfort and other injuries was a difference maker for the Rams with the ball in her hand.

With the bat, Koontz was fifth in batting average (.436), second in home runs (9), and ranked in the top ten in RBIs (29).

Teammate Kolle was also a dependable bat for the Rams, hitting .343 and driving in 23 RBIs.

Heller was a force for the Titans, placing fourth in the Hawkeye 10 in batting average (.442) while driving in 19 RBIs.

Hochstein was just behind Heller and Koontz in batting average (.426), and provided 18 RBIs. Joining her on the Saintes in impact was Lexi Narmi, who ranked first in the conference with 217 strikeouts on her way to setting the Saintes’ career strikeout record. In the circle, Narmi was 12-11 with a 2.37 ERA in 142 innings pitched, while driving out five home runs and driving in 22 RBIs at the plate.

On the Second Team, Brynn Schrock (Glenwood), Gracie Hays (Lewis Central) and Jessica McMartin (St. Albert) were all staples in the lineups of their teams.

Faith Weber (Glenwood), Katelynn Hendricks (St. Albert), Haylee Wilcox and Alyssa Griffin (Lewis Central), were honorable mentions.