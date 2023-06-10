AHSTW picked up a comfortable win over St. Albert on Saturday, while Treynor split a pair of games in Van Meter.

AHSTW 11, St. Albert 3The Vikings lit up the scoreboard in the sixth inning to blow open what had been a close game through the first five innings.

In the first inning, the Saintes jumped ahead on an RBI groundout by Jessica McMartin and added a second run on a passed ball.

An inning and a half later, the Vikings scratched across a run on an error, and tied the game when Yana Lander came in to score.

St. Albert took the lead back on a passed ball, but the back-and-forth continued as Lander drove in two runs with a single up the middle to give the Vikings the lead for good at 4-3.

Lander was once again involved when she reached on an error that scored an AHSTW run to double the lead.

Then, the runs piled up in the sixth. Five straight singles bumped the lead to five – RBIs for Bryanna Wood and Sienna Christian – and after an out, another RBI single by Lander was followed by an RBI triple by Kendra Hansen to wrap up an 11-3 Vikings win.

In the circle, Christian (W, 4 IP, 1 ER, 3 Ks) and Loralei Wahling (3 IP, 1 K) combined to keep the Saintes mostly in check.

The win pushes the Vikings to 8-7, while dropping the Saintes to 9-6.

St. Albert (9-6) 201 000 0 – 3 4 3

AHSTW (8-7) 022 016 x – 11 13 0

Treynor 6, St. Edmond 1The Cardinals scored in each of the first three innings – a wild pitch, RBI single by Elyse Winchell, sacrifice fly by Adalyn Minahan and an error – on the way to a win in the first game at Van Meter.

In the circle, Jadyn Huisman (W, 4 IP, 1 ER, 6 Ks) and Delaney Matthews (2 IP, 2 Ks, 0 hits) shut down the Gaels, while the Cards added two runs in the sixth on RBI singles by Huisman and Zoey Zadalis.

Treynor (5-3) 112 002 x – 6 7 0

St. Edmond (13-3) 000 100 x – 1 2 4

Van Meter 13,

Treynor 1 (4 inn.)The Cardinals struggled to slow down the Bulldogs, who jumped ahead with five runs in the first two innings and poured on eight in the fourth to end the game early.

Huisman provided the lone RBI for Treynor in the defeat.

Treynor (5-4) 000 1xx x – 1 2 3

Van Meter (16-3) 410 8xx x – 13 11 0

Stanton 8, Tri-Center 5The Trojans opened the game with five runs in the first two innings, but surrendered the lead late as the Viqueens bats heated up.

Tri-Center (2-10) 320 000 0 — 5

Stanton (2-7) 000 413 x — 8

Riverside Tournament

Riverside 13, Sidney 0

Riverside 6, East Mills 3

Adaline Martens and Madison Kelley drove in three RBIs each over the two games, while Ayla Richardson struck out four Sidney hitters and allowed just one hit in three innings.

Thomas Jefferson 16 Sidney 4

No stats reported.

Thomas Jefferson 9 East Mills 0

No stats reported.

Late Friday scores

Underwood 6, IKM-Manning 5

Audubon 4, AHSTW 3