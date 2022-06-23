PREP SOFTBALL: Late offense leads Lynx to win

Abraham Lincoln 7, Harlan 4: Abraham Lincoln scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead and held Harlan scoreless the last inning to take a win in Wednesday's home game.

A.L. scored one run in the first inning and three in the third to take an early lead, but the Cyclones answered with one in the fourth and three in the sixth to tie the game.

Abraham Lincoln sophomore Kelsi Nelson drove in a team-high two runs and sophomore Tessa Clifton, junior Holly Hansen and senior Jacee Tindall all finished with one RBI.

Abraham Lincoln is now 9-16 as a team this season.

Underwood 10, St. Albert 9: Underwood won Wednesday's home game in extra innings after scoring one run in the bottom of the eighth.

Underwood led 1-0 after the first inning but the Saintes scored a run in the second to tie it up. The Eagles captured a 5-1 lead in the third, led 7-5 after the fifth and 8-6 after the sixth. But, St. Albert outscored Underwood 3-1 in the seventh to tie it up.

St. Albert sophomore Grace Manz led the Saintes with two RBIs and sophomore Katelynn Hendricks, sophomore Alexis Narmi, junior Jessica McMartin, senior Mallory Daley, junior Anna Helton and eighth-grader Ella Narmi all drove in one run.

Underwood eighth-grader Carly Nelson and junior Grace Pierce both recorded three RBIs, freshman Claire Cook added two and junior Ali Fletcher and freshman Kay Christensen both finished with one.

Underwood is now 12-10 on the season and St. Albert is 8-17.

Treynor 10, Audubon 9: Rachel Kinsella drove in two runs for Treynor, Delaney Matthews recorded two RBIs, Reagan Gordon posted one and Keelea Navara recorded an RBI for the win.