PREP SOFTBALL: LC falls to walk-off on Saturday

Carroll 7, Lewis Central 6: Lewis Central lost in a walk-off on Saturday on the road after giving up six runs in the second inning.

L.C. lead 3-0 after the first inning, trailed 6-5 after the second and tied the game up in the sixth.

Carroll took advantage of two errors and finished with 11 hits.

Lewis Central is now 10-18 on the season.

Tri-Center 6, Corning Southwest Valley 4: Tri-Center used an early lead to take the victory in Tabor on Saturday.

The Trojans led 4-1 after the first inning, 5-3 after the second and both teams scored one run in the third.

Tri-Center sophomore Natalie Audemore led her team with two RBIs, sophomore Addi Redinbaugh drove in one run and freshman Anna Hundtofte recorded an RBI.

Freshman Hayden Thomas pitched out innings, allowing no runs on four hits while only walking one batter.

Tabor Fremont-Mills 10, Tri-Center 1: Fremont-Mills scored seven runs in the fourth inning to pull away from Tri-Center.

Ausdemore scored the lone run for the Trojans and recorded a hit and Thomas went 2 for 3 from the plate. Tri-Center committed eight errors in the loss.

Tri-Center is now 5-14 on the season.

Carroll Kuemper 6, Treynor 5: Treynor gave up seven hits including two doubles in a road loss on Saturday.

Kuemper only struck out six times in 26 at puts and stole four bases.

Treynor finished with eight hits.

Treynor is now 15-5 on the season.

Class 4A No. 11 Bondurant-Farrar 2, Glenwood 1: Glenwood attempted a late rally against its ranked opponent in Roland on Saturday but only managed one run.

Bondurant-Farrar scored one run in the second inning and one in the third inning. The Rams tried to rally in the sixth, plating one. But, the late comeback fell short.

Bondurant-Farrar recorded 10 hits including two doubles.

Glenwood only walked one batter, but only recorded two strikeouts in 28 at-bats. The Rams recorded six hits.

Glenwood is now 15-11 on the season.