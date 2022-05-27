PREP SOFTBALL: Lewis Central defeat St. Albert, softball recap

Lewis Central 11 St. Albert 2

Lewis Central scored three runs in the top of the third, three in the second, two in the third and two in the fourth to seal the win on the road on Thursday.

No individual stats were available for Lewis Central.

St. Albert junior Jessica McMartin and sophomore Livia Gardner both recorded RBIs for the Saintes. McMartin hit a double for the lone extra-base hit.

Eighth-grader Ella Narmi pitched all six innings and recorded seven strikeouts.

Lewis Central is now 1-1 on the season and St. Albert is 0-2.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9 Thomas Jefferson 5

Thomas Jefferson led 5-2 after the fifth inning, but the Warriors rallied late to win in Council Bluffs on Thursday.

T.J. senior Jazlynn Sanders led the Jackets with three RBIs and senior Alysa Arthur added two.

Sanders hit a home run.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 19 Thomas Jefferson 1

SBL led 7-1 after the third inning and scored 12 in the fourth to seal the win.

Eighth-grader Teygan Rasmussen recorded an RBI for the Yellow Jackets.

Thomas Jefferson is now 0-2 on the season.

LeMars 8 Abraham Lincoln 2

Abraham Lincoln led 2-0 entering the bottom of the third before the Bulldogs scored all eight runs in the bottom half of the inning in Thursday's game at Le Mars.

A.L. sophomore Kelsi Nelson recorded an RBI. Junior Holly Hansen pitched all six innings and struck out eight batters.

LeMars 13 Abraham Lincoln 3

LeMars scored four runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back.

Abraham Lincoln sophomore Tessa Clifton recorded two RBIs and eighth-grader Charlee Breitkreutz added one.

Abraham Lincoln is now 1-2 on the season.

AHSTW 12 Tri-Center 3

AHSTW scored six runs in the bottom of the second in Thursday's home game to secure the win.

AHSTW senior Ally Meyers and sophomore Rylie Knop both recorded two RBIs and freshman Sienna Christian and senior Abbie Willett both added one.

Junior Grace Porter and freshman Loralei Wahling both hit doubles.

Meyers also pitched 5 2/3 innings, striking out eight batters and allowing no runs.

AHSTW is now 1-0 and Tri-Center is 0-1.

Missouri Valley 6 Underwood 2

Underwood dropped its season opener to Missouri Valley on Thursday on the road. The teams were tied at 1-1 after the first inning, but the Lady Reds scored three in the second to pull away.

Underwood junior Grace Pierce and freshman Ruby Patomson both recorded an RBI.

Freshman Claire Cook hit a triple and freshman Mary Stephens hit a double.

Logan-Magnolia 5 Treynor 2

Treynor dropped its season opener at Logan-Magnolia on Thursday.

Freshman Jadyn Huisman hit a home run during the game, Delaney Matthews went 2 of 3 from the plate and Addie Minahan recorded the first RBI of her high school career.