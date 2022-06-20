PREP SOFTBALL: Lynx battle top rated teams

Class 5A No. 8 Southeast Polk 14, Abraham Lincoln 1: Abraham Lincoln struggled to slow down Southeast Polk on Saturday in the Waukee Northwest Invite. The Rams led 3-0 after the first period and scored 11 runs in the second.

A.L.'s lone run came in the second inning.

Sophomore Savanna Vanderwerf and junior Holly Hansen were the only Lynx to record hits. Junior Jazmyne Villalobos recorded the lone RBI.

Class 5A No. 1 Waukee Northwest 11, Abraham Lincoln 4: In the second game of the day for the Lynx, the Wolves scored four in the first, one in the second, four in the fourth and two in the fifth.

All four of A.L.'s runs came in the fifth.

Sophomore Tessa Clifton led the Reivers with two RBIs, sophomore Jayden Hargrave drove in one run and senior Emma Oneal contributed one.

Abraham Lincoln is now 8-13 on the season.

Treynor 12, Coon Rapids-Bayard 11: Treynor captured an early 501 lead in the first inning, led 8-1 after two inning, 8-5 after three inning before the Crusaders tie it up at 11-11 in the fourth.

But, Treynor captured the lead once against in the fifth with a run.

Treynor 14, MVAOCOU 0: Treynor scored four in the third and 10 in the fourth to capture the victory.

Treynor is now 9-4 on the season.

Glenwood 5, Class 2A No. 10 Ridge View 3: Ridge View scored one in the top of the first to capture an early lead before Glenwood took the lead in the bottom of the fourth with a pair of runs.

The Raptors tied the game in the fifth and took a 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth before Glenwood closed the game out with three runs in the sixth.

Class 2A No. 8 Logan-Magnolia 12, Glenwood 2: Logan-Magnolia stayed undefeated on the season as Glenwood saw its record drop to 11-8.

AHSTW 10, Webster City 3: AHSTW led 3-2 after the first, 4-2 after the second, 7-2 after the third and outscored Webster City 3-1 in the sixth.

AHSTW walked just two batters all game.

AHSTW 12, Essex 0: AHSTW cruised to a victory, scoring seven in the first, two in the second and three in the third.

Class 1A No. 8 Martensdale-St. Marys 15, AHSTW 6: AHSTW scored six runs in the first inning and led for the first two innings before the Blue Devils tied it up in the third. Martensdale-St. Marys then exploded for nine runs in the fourth inning.

AHSTW is now 15-5 on the season.