In a rare occurrence, both Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson played at The Wick for a pair of Missouri River Conference double headers on Thursday.

The hits were rolling for Kelsi Nelson, but it wasn’t enough for the Lynx in game one of their doubleheader against Sioux City East, while the Yellow Jackets dropped two to LeMars.

Game 1: Sioux City East 16, Abraham Lincoln 11

Kelsi Nelson started 3-for-3 with a single, two-run double and a three-run home run to run the Lynx offense.

AL jumped ahead with a 2-1 lead in the first, before tacking on three runs in the second and pouring on six in the third.

Along with Nelson’s five runs driven in, RBIs came on two-run singles from Lexie Pearce and Jayden Hargrave, with two more runs scoring on errors as the Lynx led 11-2 through three innings.

“(Nelson is) definitely one of our strongest hitters right now,” AL head coach Kristen McCoid said. She's just a leader on the field. I mean, she plays almost anywhere. Good leader, steps up whenever we need her to, wherever we need her. But we also have a great group of girls. I mean, it's not just her, we have a lot of juniors on this team that step in when we need them to.”

But the Knights bounced back with a vengeance in the fourth, stringing together seven runs on a pair of two-run singles, a two-run double and an RBI single to cut the deficit down to two.

The Knights continued the charge with back-to-back singles that scored three to give Sioux City East their first lead of the game since the top of the first, 12-11. The visitors made it back-to-back seven-run innings to flip an 11-2 deficit to a 16-11 lead in just two innings.

“I mean that's the best (hitting) we've had all year. We had a lot of people come through clutch and we scored a lot of good runs. Unfortunately, our defense got the best of us which happens, but our hitting came through there. I was happy with that.”

Sioux City East (19-8) 101 770 0 – 16

Abraham Lincoln (5-19) 236 000 0 – 11

Game 1: LeMars 13, Thomas Jefferson 1 (3 inn.)

The Yellow Jackets couldn’t slow down the Bulldogs bats in the first game of a doubleheader, giving up 13 in the first three innings to fall into a deep hole.

LeMars (15-9) 364 xxx x – 13

Tee Jay (10-17) 100 xxx x – 1

Game 2: Sioux City East 13, Abraham Lincoln 3 (6 inn.)

Surrendering big innings hampered the Lynx in a run-rule-shortened defeat.

Sioux City East (20-8) 060 610 x – 13

Abraham Lincoln (5-20) 020 100 x – 3

Game 2: LeMars 7, Thomas Jefferson 2

The Yellow Jackets got their lone offense on a two-run single by Carley Steinspring, but have missed the sophomore’s presence on the hill as she battles injuries that keep her from pitching.

“When Carley's out there, they're focused because they know we've got a chance,” TJ head coach Dave Lutz said. “It's like, ‘Carley's on the hill. We got a chance.’ And tonight I thought it was more. Carley wasn't on the hill in the first game, and we didn't have any belief that we could compete and couldn't win.”

Even without Steinspring pitching, the Jackets did show some fight in the second game, and Lutz hopes they can carry those steps forward without going backwards.

“The other thing is, we are in a rough stretch. This conference is not nice, not good on scheduling, doubleheaders all the time. Especially on a program that is very young and doesn't have a lot of pitching, it's just not conducive.

“But we got 16 games in a matter of 10 days. So it's a lot of wear and tear, and it's mentally (tough) also. So we'll pick it up. They'll come back and compete. We know that they always do.”

Going forward, Lutz added the Jackets will need to add to their depth while they compete for growth and improvement.

“We're going through some growing pains right now. You know, we're kind of up and down. We're playing very well there for about a week and a half. And then we got hit with some injuries and the biggest injury right now is to Carley.”

In place of Steinspring, Lutz was proud of the effort of eighth grader Emily Loots.

“Emily Loots tonight did a hell of a job for an eighth grader coming back and throwing two varsity games. She hasn't thrown (much), she's thrown 17 innings all year. So to come out and then come back from the first game and then throw complete seven the second game and really have a really good LeMars team kind of handcuffed there for a little bit. So that's what we need to see to grow as a program.”

LeMars (16-9) 000 412 0 – 7

Tee Jay (10-18) 000 002 0 – 2

OTHER THURSDAY SCORES

Glenwood 7, Red Oak 0

Treynor 8, Underwood 1

Denison 9, Lewis Central 5

Shenandoah 11, Riverside 2

Missouri Valley 10, Tri-Center 0 (5 inn.)