PREP SOFTBALL: Lynx, Rams win on opening night; LC, Saintes, Riverside fall

Abraham Lincoln 4, St. Albert 2

Abraham Lincoln plated three runs in the top of the second inning to break a 1-1 tie leading to a 4-2 victory at home on Monday.

St. Albert scored once in the bottom of the third to cut the deficit to two runs but neither team scored the rest of the way.

Abraham Lincoln senior Jessica Vrenick recorded one RBI. Junior Holly Hansen pitched all seven innings where she struck out 10 batters and allowed four hits.

St. Albert sophomore Alexis Narmi and senior Mallory Daley both recorded an RBI as well.

Glenwood 11, Fremont-Mills 1

Glenwood scored two runs in the first, five in the third and four in the fifth to win Monday's road game. Fremont-Mills' lone run came in the fifth.

Sophomore Sara Kolle led the Rams with four RBIs, sophomore McKenna Koehler hit two in, freshman Allison Koontz finished with one, sophomore Elizabeth Thiesen recorded one and eighth grader Brynn Schrock finished with one.

Kolle recorded a triple during the game.

Koontz pitched three innings, striking out seven batters, walking one and allowing no hits.

West Monona 4, Lewis Central 0

Lewis Central dropped its season opener on the road.

The Spartans scored one run in the bottom of the second, two in the fourth and one in the sixth.

Missouri Valley 15, Riverside 6

Missouri Valley led 2-0 after the first inning, 3-0 after the second, 7-3 after the third, 12-6 after four and scored three in the bottom of the sixth at home.

Elyssa Amdor recorded two RBIs for Riverside and Ayla Richardson, Elly Henderson and Madison Kelley all finished with two hits each.