PREP SOFTBALL: Lynx sweep Wolverines, Titans split with Fillies

Abraham Lincoln 5, Sioux City West 3: Abraham Lincoln softball swept a road doubleheader on Thursday.

Sioux City West took an early lead with a run in the bottom of the second, but the Lynx scored one in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth to take a 4-1 lead.

The Wolverines closed the gap to 4-3 in the fifth, but the Lynx scored an insurance run to seal the game.

Sophomore Savanna Vanderwerf drove in two runs and sophomore Jayden Hargrave and junior Jazmyne Villalobos each tallied one RBI.

Junior Holly Hansen pitched all seven innings and struck out 11 batters.

Abraham Lincoln 3, Sioux City West 2: Abraham Lincoln broke a scoreless tie in top of the fourth and stretch the lead to 3-0 in the fifth.

Sioux City West scored a pair of runs in the sixth but couldn't score any more.

Senior Emma Oneal drove in two runs and Hargrave added one.

Hansen recorded seven strikeouts in game two.

Abraham Lincoln is now 11-20 on the season.

Lewis Central 8, Shenandoah 5: Lewis Central split a road doubleheader.

In game one, both teams scored a pair of runs in the first inning and plated three in the seventh. But, the Titans scored three in the top of the fifth to take the win.

Shenandoah 5, Lewis Central 4: Shenandoah took an early lead, scoring three in the first and one in the third. But, Lewis Central tied the game up with one in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Neither squad scored in the seventh, but Shenandoah won on a walkoff in the eighth.

Lewis Central is now 12-21.