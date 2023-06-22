The Titans saw an early 4-0 lead slip away after a three-run homer for the Monarchs in the fourth sparked a 9-1 rally for the 9-5 win in Council Bluffs.

“We played a tough game against them before, playing 14 innings before finally getting them in a defensive game,” Titans coach Laurie Kammrad said. “Tonight was the opposite with a bit of a slugfest.

"We got hits early on, but once they got that home run it quickly leveled the playing ground, our defense at times made some great plays and there were a couple of calls that if they went the other way, could have changed a few things, but softball is like life. Sometimes things go well, sometimes they don’t and you have to find a way to bounce back.”

The Titans took the lead early with a run in the bottom of the first. Though the fielding bent at times it did not break as they kept the Monarchs scoring as the visitors to strand four batters combined in the second and third innings.

The Titans began pulling away as Avery Heller had a fielders choice RBI, Alyssa Griffin followed with another RBI single with the next at-bat, and Stacy Mersick, two batters later had an RBI single that seemingly had the Titans sitting pretty with a 4-0 lead.

That lead would not stand long as a three-run homer from Claire Leinen brought the visitors back within a run. The Monarchs stayed alive and took advantage of two errors to eventually tie the game 4-4 before the inning was through.

The Monarchs would score another in the fifth to take a slim 5-4 midway through the inning. The Titans quickly answered back to the game as Gracie Hays beat out the throw to first for a two-out RBI single, but the Titans ended up stranding the bases loaded soon after.

The Monarchs immediately came with an answer of their own as they loaded the bases and scored two runs before the Titans halted the momentum with a double play and a strikeout from Emerson Coziahr to end the inning.

The Monarchs add two more runs in the top of the seventh to add insurance to their lead and then shut out the Titans in the bottom half of the seventh to close the game.

“Overall I would have liked to see us hit the ball a bit harder, we hit it but we just hit it right to people,” Kammrad said. “It’s such a contagious sport. When one girl gets a hit the other thinks they can go up and do that too and if you can get things rolling, it seems like things can just keep going and going. We got going and were really hoping to keep that life going, but we weren’t able to get that same energy going again.”

The Titans will look to get back on the winning track as they travel to Carroll for a Saturday morning game at 10 a.m.

Denison-Schleswig (13-11) 000 412 2 – 9

Lewis Central (12-12) 103 010 0 – 5