The St. Albert softball team swept Harlan in a historic Thursday night Hawkeye 10 doubleheader where the Saintes defeated Harlan 9-4 in game one and 8-7 in a thrilling comeback in game two and also set a new record.

In game one, junior Alexis Narmi broke the school career strikeout record as she threw her 592nd strikeout of her Saintes career, and eventually eclipsed the 600 mark, which broke the strikeout record, previously held by Bailey Clark.

“A lot of respect goes to Bailey Clark who held it before,” Narmi said. “That was a pretty big number to put up, but just having everybody give their support and cheering me on the whole time since my eighth-grade year when I started pitching, it’s great to see how supportive everyone has been.

“The record feels amazing, but the ultimate goal we as a team haven’t done yet is to go to state. It’s hard because we have a lot of eighth graders this year and not a lot of upperclassmen, but this group works really well together and this is a team that I believe can make it to state, which is not just my next goal but everyones.”

Narmi pitched 12 strikeouts as she pitched through all seven innings for the win. For Coach Lyndsay Daley, it was thrilling to see her capture the record after seeing her grow in these past few seasons.

“She was a third-grader when we had Bailey here and create the earlier record,” Daley said. “It’s a special year for Lexi, she’s really come up and we still got a long way to go. That number she has will definitely keep growing.

“I’m very happy for her. I had goosebumps in the dugout and it was just a really special moment. I was a pitcher when I played, so we have that bond with each other on what it’s like to be a pitcher. Obviously, she is a much better one than I was, but we’re grateful that she’s on our team. She’s a heck of a player.”

Along with the superb pitching, the bats played a big part in the win as the Saintes connected for 14 hits. Leading the way was Kylie Wesack with four hits and an RBI. Narmi also had a strong game on offense as she connected for three hits including a homer and batted in four runs.

Kiera Hochstein and Anna Helton each contributed two hits each in the win.

The excitement didn’t stop in game two as the Saintes got off to a slow start as three errors within four innings plagued the Saintes and dug themselves into a 7-1 deficit midway through the fifth inning.

The Saintes scored a run in the bottom of the fifth to earn their second run of the game but then plated a pair more to bring the deficit to just three runs. Three up three down in the top of the seventh kept the momentum going for the Saintes and scored four runs including the game-winner with two outs as Wesack hit her second hit to bring Lily Barnes in to score the winning run.

“I was a little nervous walking up there,” Wesack said. “I knew I had what it took to make the play and I just knew all I had to do was drop it in somewhere to score the runner at third and I did it.

“We hit off them really well in the first game and it just took us a while to get going in the second game, and in those final two innings we got it together.”

Out of the 14 total hits in game two, Hochstein and Helton led the way with three hits each, while Barnes and Ella Narmi, had two hits each.

Ella Narmi also earned the win in the circle after pitching through five innings and striking out seven batters. Ella’s sister Alexis pitched two innings as well and struck out three more batters on the night.

“We told the girls after falling behind that we had to dig deep and the emotion in the dugout really stepped up,” Daley said. “Game two was not a pretty win, but I’m proud of them nonetheless for finding a way to pull it out.”

The sweep marks the first time since 2016 that the Saintes had a season sweep on the Cyclones.

The Saintes will look to keep up the winning ways with a road trip to Avoca on Saturday against AHSTW for a 12:45 p.m. game.

Game 1

Harlan (1-13) 000 001 3 – 4

St. Albert (8-5) 201 420 0 – 9

Game 2

Harlan (1-14) 103 030 0 – 7

St. Albert (9-5) 001 012 4 – 8