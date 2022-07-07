PREP SOFTBALL: Rams edge Titans

The Glenwood softball team edged by fellow Hawkeye 10 foe Lewis Central 1-0 in Thursday night’s Class 4A Region 2 round one game in Glenwood.

The Rams scored the only run of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning when Elizabeth Thiesen hit a two-out RBI single to bring Faith Weber in for the run and then held off the Titans the rest of the way to advance to the regional semifinals.

Stacy Merksick, Avery Heller, Haylee Wilcox, Connie Brougham, and Brooklyn Damgaard all had a hit each for Lewis Central.

Sara Kolle, Riley Wiese, Weber, and Thiesen all had one hit for the Rams. Allison Koontz earned the win in the circle for Glenwood after pitching through all seven innings, allowing five hits, and striking out six batters.

Lewis Central, with the loss, ends the season with a record of 12-23 overall. With the win, Glenwood will advance to the Region 2 semifinals where they will play another Hawkeye 10 conference member Creston. Game time between the Rams and Panthers is set for for 7 p.m. Saturday evening in Creston.

Lewis Central (12-23);000;000;0;–;0

Glenwood (19-13);000;100;0;–;1