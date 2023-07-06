Glenwood’s bats were red hot all night long for 12 hits as they pulled ahead of Des Moines Hoover quickly in Thursday’s Class 4A Region 3 first-round game en route to a 10-2 win.

“We wanted to play as clean of a game as we could, and I think that was one of our most clean games this year in terms of mistakes,” Rams coach Ryan Koch said. “Alli Koontz was tough in the circle against a very good-hitting Des Moines Hoover team."

The Huskies found the scoreboard first with a run in the top of the first, but that lead was short-lived as Brynn Schrock connected for a two-RBI single to put the Rams ahead.

But the scoring didn’t stop there as Audrey Albers hit a single soon after to bring Schrock in to score, Liberty Whitley scored off a 1-3 error, and Brielle Allmon smacked an RBI toward center left field to make it 5-1 by the end of the inning.

“When you have a young group like we do, it was huge to respond like we did after getting down early,” Koch said. “You could tell the girls got way more comfortable after scoring those five runs and just played way more confidently. That was a huge inning for their confidence.”

The Huskies tried to answer as two early hits got runners on first and second, but the Rams denied the Huskies any more offense in that inning and stranded the runners. In the bottom half of the second, Allison Koontz extended Glenwood’s lead with a solo homer to left field to push the lead to 6-1.

“I think we all did really good competing and not folding over when we got down early,” Koontz said.

The home run was Koontz’s ninth of the season as she finished with two hits on the night and would also earn the win in the circle after pitching through all seven innings and striking out seven batters.

The Rams kept building their momentum in the third inning as Allmon and McKenna Wilkes scored on an error in the third inning, and Albers hit an RBI double in the fourth to make it 9-1.

The Huskies kept fighting and plated a run in the top of the sixth, but the Rams got it back in the bottom half of the sixth as Schrock hit an RBI double to go back up eight runs.

“It was really good to respond right away, and we didn’t want to let off the gas,” Schrock said. “We’ve gotten down early before and haven’t responded well before, but I really like how we responded today by getting those five runs in that first inning and to keep pushing a run across in most innings after that.”

Schrock had two hits and three RBIs in the win.

The Rams will advance to the Class 4A Region 3 semifinal, where they will play Indianola (26-13) at Indianola at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Though the Rams expect a challenge, they are more than ready to hit the road and look to carry this momentum with them this weekend.

“Anytime you get this far into the tournament, you know you’re going to face some really tough teams,” Koch said. “We just need to go out there and play as hard as we can, control what we can control, and let the game take care of itself.”

“We have to stay solid,” Koontz added. “As long as we put the ball in play, we’ll force them to make errors eventually, and if we keep hitting the ball, we can take advantage of those mistakes. As long as we don’t fold over, I think we have a good chance.”

Des Moines Hoover (8-19) 100 001 0 – 2

Glenwood (18-12) 512 101 0 – 10

Other District Softball Scores

Class 5A

Urbandale 13 Abraham Lincoln 0

Class 4A

Creston 10 Lewis Central 0