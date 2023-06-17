Glenwood split a pair of games at Denison on Saturday, while Treynor flew past Tri-Center in Friday's softball action.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6, Glenwood 4 (6 inn.)

Glenwood scored one run in each of the first four innings, but five runs over the fourth and fifth innings by the Warriors flipped the Rams lead into defeat.

RBIs for the Rams came from Sara Kolle, Alli Koontz, Brynn Schrock and Brielle Allmon.

Glenwood (9-7) 111 100 x -- 4

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (19-5) 100 32x x -- 6

Glenwood 8, Greene County 1

Glenwood pulled away late with a six-run sixth inning as the Rams locked horns in Denison.

After a third-inning RBI double by Koontz and the same in the fourth inning by Hayley Kloeckner, the Rams led just 2-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth. Allmon provided some insurance with a two-run double, and an RBI single (Faith Weber), RBI double (Koontz) and bases-loaded walk (Schrock) blew the game open.

Koontz went all seven innings, allowing just two hits and one earned run while striking out eight.

Greene County (12-5) 000 001 0 -- 1

Glenwood (10-7) 001 106 x -- 8

MVAOCOU 14, Treynor 3

The Cardinals were soundly outmatched against the Rams, giving up six runs in the fifth, and scoring just three runs on RBIs from Addie Minahan (2) and Claire Schrage.

MVAOCOU (8-2) 242 06x x -- 14

Treynor (8-7) 101 01x x -- 3

Treynor 13, Ogden 6

In the second game at the Audubon/ACGC tournament, the Cardinals bats came to play. Trailing 4-2 heading into the fourth inning, Treynor lit up the scoreboard with seven runs to take the lead and pull away.

Two RBIs each came from the bats of Delaney Mathews, Jadyn Huisman, Minahan and Elyse Winchell, while Schrage and Lanee Wasenius drove in one run each.

Treynor (9-7) 110 731 x -- 13

Ogden (5-18) 004 002 x -- 6

ACGC 8, Treynor 0

AHSTW v Grinnell

AHSTW v Martensdale-St. Marys

Friday scores

Creston 5, Glenwood 1

Alli Koontz provided all of the Rams offense with a solo home run in the defeat.

Woodbine 2, St. Albert 0

Treynor 14, Tri-Center 3

The Cardinals bats were on fire with an 11-run first inning. Treynor was led by Jadyn Huisman (2-for-3, 4 RBIs). Delaney Mathews (2-for-3), Addie Minahan (2-for-3), Claire Schrage (1-for-3) and Lanee Wasenius (1-for-3) all added two RBIs each, and Zoey Zadalis and Maili McKern both drove in one run.

Riverside 9, IKM-Manning 7

The two teams went back-and-forth after the Bulldogs scored five in the first two innings. Madison Kelley led Riverside at the plate with two RBIs, while Adaline Martens, Ayla Richardson and Sydney Somers drove in one each. Richardson and Sophia Fenner combined for six strikeouts in the circle.

Underwood 9, AHSTW 5