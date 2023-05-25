Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Glenwood put 15 runs across the plate in a four-inning win over Underwood, while AHSTW and Treynor also notched wins on Wednesday.

Glenwood 15, Underwood 3 (4 inn.)

The Rams were led at the plate and in the circle by sophomore Alli Koontz (4-for-4, RBI; 4 IP, 4 strikeouts) in a comprehensive win. Tied at three after the first inning, the Rams scored 10 runs over the next two innings and added a pair in the fourth to cruise to a run-rule shortened win.

Underwood (1-1) 300 0xx x -- 3 5 4

Glenwood (3-0) 364 2xx x -- 15 7 1

AHSTW 4, Harlan 1

The Vikings got in the win column for the first time with a big sixth inning to pull ahead to a 4-0 lead. RBIs came from Graycen Partlow (3-4, two doubles) and Loralei Wahling, while three Cyclone errors created opportunities for the Vikings. Wahling pitched a complete-game in the circle, striking out seven Cyclones and allowing just four hits and one earned run.

Harlan (0-2) 000 000 1 -- 1 4 3

AHSTW (1-1) 000 013 0 -- 4 6 0

Treynor 10, Logan-Magnolia 7

Bats from both teams came to play, but a five-run second inning by the Cardinals gave the hosts an early lead they never gave up in a season-opening win. Finishing with nine hits as a team, freshman Delaney Matthews provided the boom with two home runs and five RBIs, while junior Jadyn Huisman also cleared the fence with a solo shot. Both combined for seven innings in the circle, as Matthews struck out four Panthers and both overcame four team errors, nine hits, and four walks.

Lo-Ma (2-1) 211 110 1 -- 7 9 2

Treynor (1-0) 051 202 0 -- 10 9 4

Denison-Schleswig 7, Abraham Lincoln 3

The Monarchs put six runs across the plate in the second and third innings, led by Kaitlyn Bruhn (3-for-3, RBI), Kaylie Baker (3-for-3, RBI) and pinch-hitter Jordyn Linn (two-run single) on the way to 12 hits in a 7-3 win.

The Lynx went without an RBI, but Lexie Pearce led at the plate (2-for-3), and Izzy Miller, Jayden Hargrave, Kelsi Nelson and Jazmyne Villalobos all added a hit each. Claire Leinen struck out eight Lynx batters.

Abraham Lincoln (2-2) 001 200 0 -- 3 6 3

Denison-Schleswig (2-1) 024 001 0 -- 7 12 2

West Monona 10, Riverside 4

The Bulldogs dropped the second game of the season, limiting the damage in each inning but struggling to keep the Spartans off the board. Kayden Schnack (2-for-2, home run, 2 RBIs) was a bright spot in the Riverside lineup.

West Monona (3-0) 102 213 1 -- 10 10 7

Riverside (0-2) 020 011 0 -- 4 4 3

Griswold 8, Tri-Center 0

No stats were reported.

Tri-Center (0-2) 000 000 0 -- 0

Griswold (3-0) 001 340 0 -- 8