PREP SOFTBALL: Riverside earns first victory; softball wrap

Riverside 13, Lenox 4

Riverside picked up its first win of the season at home on Wednesday after outscoring the Tigers 9-0 in the final five innings.

Elly Henderson led the Bulldogs with three hits and scored three runs.

Freshman Ayla Richardson, Madison Kelley and Mica Welch all finished with two runs.

Richardson also led the Bulldogs on the mound, finishing with nine strikeouts.

Riverside is now 1-10 on the season.

AHSTW 4, ACGC 3

AHSTW's Abbie Willett finished Wednesday's home game with a walk-off single to give the Vikings the win.

ACGC took a 1-0 lead in the first, scored the second run in the fourth and extended the lead to 3-0 in the top of the sixth. AHSTW cut the deficit to 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth, held the Chargers scoreless in the top of the seventh and rallied in the bottom half of the final inning.

Sophomore Rylie Knop led AHSTW with two RBIs and freshman Loralei Wahling added one.

AHSTW is now 7-3 on the season.

Harlan 8, Underwood 2

Underwood fell on the road after the Cyclones jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first three innings.

Underwood junior Grace Pierce and freshman Claire Cook recorded the lone RBIs for the Eagles.

Underwood is now 3-8 on the season.

Corning Southwest Valley 9, Tri-Center 7

Tri-Center fell at home after its late-game rally fell short. Southwest Valley led 3-1 after the first inning, 3-1 after the second, 5-4 after the third, 8-4 after the fifth, 9-5 after the sixth and limited the Trojans to two in the seventh.

Jonellie Goldapp led the Trojans with three RBIs and two hits and Avi Killpack added two RBIs.

Tri-Center is now 3-4 on the season.