The Narmi sisters – Ella and Lexi – combined for a four-inning perfect game as the Saintes clinched their first winning record in 29 years with a 12-0 win over Sidney.

Both sisters went two innings each, as Ella struck out six and Lexi five.

At the plate, junior Kiera Hochstein cleared the bases with a three-run triple in an eight-run first inning as the Saintes jumped ahead early. Jessica McMartin and Anna Helton also had two RBIs each, while Ella and Lexi were joined by Lily Barnes with one RBI each.

Sidney (2-15) 000 0xx x – 0 0 3

St. Albert (17-14) 820 2xx x – 12 11 0

Underwood 15, Fremont-Mills 14

A scoreboard-buster was won by the Eagles on senior night as the hosts held off a late Knights charge.

Underwood flew ahead to a 12-4 lead with an eight-run fourth inning, but a six-run Fremont-Mills sixth made things interesting late.

Fremont-Mills (13-11) 310 026 2 – 14

Underwood (7-18) 022 803 0 – 15

Riverside 12, MVAOCOU 2 (5 inn.)

The Bulldogs rolled past the Rams as both Elly Henderson and Sophia Fenner hit a home run each and combined for five RBIs.

Riverside spread their runs over the second through fifth innings on the way to a run-rule victory. Adaline Martens, Madison Kelley and Markely Yates all had an RBI each for the Bulldogs, while Fenner went five innings without an earned run in the win.

MVAOCOU (17-12) 002 00x x – 2

Riverside (14-10) 022 44x x – 12

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 7, Glenwood 4

The Rams surrendered seven runs in the first three innings and were unable to claw back in a second straight defeat.

McKenna Wilkes, Sara Kolle and Brielle Allmon drove in RBIs for the Rams.

Glenwood (15-11) 100 210 0 – 4

Sgt. Bluff-Luton (29-5) 241 000 0 – 7