PREP SOFTBALL: Saintes fall to Lady Reds in pitcher’s duel

A run in the first and seventh innings from Missouri Valley softball proved to be the difference in this non-conference pitcher’s duel against St. Albert in Council Bluffs on Wednesday, leading to a 2-0 victory for the Lady Reds.

Despite a brilliant game from St. Albert’s Alexis Narmi, who allowed just four hits and struck out 13 batters. The Saintes couldn’t connect for timely hits to get on the scoreboard and overtake the Lady Reds.

“Lexi pitched a phenomenal game and so did their pitcher,” Saintes coach Lyndsay Daley said. “We actually outhit them still and played great defense. We just have to find a way to string some hits together and push some runs across.

“Timely hits have just been something we’ve been missing early on. We just haven’t found a way to string those hits together yet.”

Notably, Lady Reds pitcher Audrie Kohl threw 12 strikeouts and allowed six hits.

The visiting Lady Reds plated a run in the top of the first before seeing Narmi retire the next seven consecutive batters.

While the Saintes still connected for six hits, the Saintes were not able to string those together to push any runs home as they fell for the fourth consecutive game.

“It hasn’t been an easy start for us,” Daley said. “I think we’re right there though. I like the ball that we’re playing. We play our best ball at home, the girls love the big crowd we just need to make a couple of tweaks and we hope to have some more things figured out by next week when we return home.”

St. Albert will look to end its skid on Thursday as they play a Hawkeye 10 doubleheader at Harlan against the Cyclones.

Missouri Valley (8-3) 100 000 1 – 2

St. Albert (4-8) 000 000 0 – 0