St. Albert was a busy place Tuesday night, as both baseball and softball hosted Shenandoah for doubleheaders. The Saintes bounced back from an early deficit to win game one over the Fillies.

Game 1: St. Albert 7,

Shenandoah 4

The Saintes fell behind early, as the Fillies plated four runs in the first two innings.

But St. Albert quickly bounced back with an RBI single by Ella Narmi and two passed balls to cut the deficit to one in the second.

Senior Lexi Narmi then helped herself out with a solo home run to tie the game in the third.

After giving up four runs (one earned) in the opening innings, Lexi took control in the circle, striking out seven Fillies.

Kaylynn Hendricks gave the Saintes the lead in the bottom of the fifth, and a two-run single by the senior Narmi gave the Saintes the insurance they needed. Hendricks also made a diving catch in center to get an out in the seventh.

"I think our pitching is always gonna be a strength for us," Saintes head coach Lyndsay Daley said. "And it showed with Ella pitching that second game that we have solid, strong pitchers. We are a little bit new in some positions, and they're going to continue to grow, but I think our teamwork and our pitching are going to be our strengths right now."

Daley said that both Narmi sisters are spinning the ball well, and she was proud of Ella for stepping up in her first start.

Shenandoah (0-4) 310 000 0 — 4 6 1

St. Albert (3-0) 031 012 x — 7 7 1

Game 2: Shenandoah 10, St. Albert 7 (8 inn.)

The freshman Narmi took the circle in the second game, and helped her caused with an RBI groundout to tie the game at three in the third inning. Back-to-back doubles by Lexi Narmi and Jessica McMartin gave the Saintes a short-lived lead.

The Fillies scored four in the top of the fourth, but the Saintes tied the game on a passed ball, RBI single by Lily Barnes, and RBI ground out by Kiera Hochstein.

The teams were tied at seven heading into extra innings, but a three-run eighth won the game for the Fillies.

"It was two games that we were hoping to have, but I'm not disappointed at all," Daley said. "I think we are playing some really good softball for early in the year, we're making plays that we weren't making at this time of the year last year. I'm really proud of their composure right now, they're showing a lot of maturity."

Shenandoah (1-4) 030 400 03 -- 10 10 3

St. Albert (3-1) 121 300 00 -- 7 6 7