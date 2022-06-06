PREP SOFTBALL: Saintes, Titans pick up wins; softball wrap

St. Albert 6, Algona Bishop Garrigan 3

St. Albert defeated Algona Bishop Garrigan during the CYO Tournament at Carroll Kuemper Catholic on Saturday after scoring four runs in the bottom of the third.

St. Albert sophomore Alexis Narmi and junior Jessica McMartin both tallied two RBIs, senior Mallory Daley and sophomore Katelynn Hendricks added one each.

McMartin finished the game with two doubles.

Narmi also pitched all seven innings, striking out 10 batters.

Lewis Central 10, Class 2A No. 9 Earlham 8

Lewis Central overcame a 7-1 deficit after scoring two runs in the third, four in the fourth and three in the fifth at the Atlantic Invite on Saturday.

Freshman Mahri Manz, junior Avery Heller and junior Connie Brougham all finished with two RBIs, freshman Haylee Wilcox, junior Gracie Hays and junior Stacy Merksick all added one.

Manz hit a triple.

Lewis Central 7 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0

Lewis Central freshman Emerson Coziahr pitched six innings, allowing two hits while walking no batters and striking out six.

The Titans' offense scored three in the first, one in the third, one in the sixth and two in the seventh.

Sophomore Piper Niemann led the team with two RBIs, Heller, Hays, Brougham and freshman Alyssa Griffin all added one.

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 5, St. Albert 2

St. Albert and Gehlen were tied 2-2 entering the bottom of the fifth before the Jays scored three to take the lead. Neither squad scored the rest of the way.

Sophomore Katelynn Hendricks and eighth-grader Ella Narmi both added an RBI.

St. Albert is now 3-4 on the season.

Logan-Magnolia 4 Lewis Central 2

Logan-Magnolia scored twice in the third and twice in the fifth. L.C. tried to rally in the seventh but only managed two runs.

Sophomore Kyleigh Moore recorded the only two RBIs for Lewis Central.

Lewis Central is now 5-8 on the season.

Glenwood 8, Perry 7

Glenwood defeated Perry during the Perry Classic on Saturday after rallying from a 6-3 deficit. The Rams scored four in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Senior Coryl Matheny led her team with four RBIs, senior Madison Barrett recorded two and freshman Allison Koontz finished with two.

Additionally, Koontz hit two home runs, Matheny recorded one and Barrett tallied one.

AHSTW 22, Harris-Lake Park 4

AHSTW dominated at the Storm Lake Invite scoring seven runs in the first, eight in the second and seven in the third to win via mercy rule.

Sophomore Graycen Partlow led the Vikings with four RBIs, senior Abbie Willett tallied three, junior Grace Porter added two, sophomore Rylie Knop totaled two, senior Ally Meyer finished with one, freshman Sienna Christian collected and freshman Loralei Wahling totaled one.

Denison-Schleswig 9, AHSTW 2

AHSTW fell to Denison-Schleswig after allowing five runs in the third inning.

Porter and Christian both ended with one RBI.

AHSTW is now 6-2 on the season.

Class 2A No. 2 Van Meter 14, Glenwood 0

Barrett was the lone ram to record a hit against the No. 2 team in Class 2A. Barrett and Koontz both stole a base.

Glenwood is now 4-4 on the season.

Vinton-Shellsburg 12, Riverside 8

Riverside led 5-3 after three innings during a quad at Belle Plaine before allowing Vinton-Shellsburg to score five in the fourth. Riverside rallied to tie the game in the sixth, but the Vikings scored four in the seventh to win.

Freshman Ayla Richardson totaled three RBIs and eighth-grader Madison Kelley, sophomore Elyssa Amdor, senior Maddie Heiny, freshman Kylie Foutch and freshman Markely Yanes all finished with one.

Class 1A No. 11 Belle Plaine 9, Riverside 8

Riverside led 3-0 after the first inning, 6-2 after the second inning 7-2 after the fifth inning and 8-7 after the sixth inning. The Plainsmen rallied in the seventh with a pair of runs.

Richardson led with two RBIs and Kelley, senior Maddie Heiny and sophomore Mica Welch all finished with one.

Riverside is now 0-8 on the season.