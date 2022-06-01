PREP SOFTBALL: Saintes, Titans sweep doubleheaders; prep softball wrap

St. Albert 5, Shenandoah 3

St. Albert trailed 3-1 after four innings in Tuesday's road game but rallied to score three in the fifth and one in the seven to seal the win.

The Saintes outhit the Fillies 8-4 and took advantage of seven walks and five stolen bases.

Sophomore Katelynn Hendricks recorded three RBIs and junior Jessica McMartin added one.

Sophomore Alexis Narmi pitched all seven innings, striking out 12 batters.

St. Albert 8, Shenandoah 5

St. Albert led 2-0 after the second inning and 5-3 after the third, but Shenandoah tied it up with runs in the fourth and fifth. Neither squad scored in the next two frames, forcing the game into extra innings.

The Saintes came alive in the eighth, scoring three runs and holding the Fillies scoreless.

Eighth-grader Ella Narmi finished with three RBIs and sophomore Kylie Wesack, McMartin, senior Mallory Dalley, junior Anna Helton and sophomore Olivia Gardner all added one.

Lewis Central 10, Red Oak 0

L.C scored eight runs in the second inning in Tuesday's home game to soar to an easy win.

Alyssa Griffin, Haylee Wilcox, Millie Chadwick, Avery Heller, Stacy Merksick and Connie Broughman all recorded RBIs for the Titans.

Lewis Central 12, Red Oak 0

Lewis Central scored four in the first and eight in the second.

Emerson Coziahr pitched three innings, allowing no hits.

Connie Brougham led the Titans with three RBIs, Mahri Manz tallied two RBIs and Gracie Hays drove in two runs.

Sioux City East 13, Abraham Lincoln 1

Abraham Lincoln fell in Tuesday's home game after the Black Raiders recorded 11 RBIs and Sioux City East senior Brylee Hempey threw a four-inning no hitter.

Sioux City East 8, Abraham Lincoln 2

Abraham Lincoln's Jazzy Villalobos recorded two hits and drove in a run for the Lynx, but the Black Raiders continued to roll in the second game.

LeMars 9, Thomas Jefferson 2

Thomas Jefferson fell in Tuesday's home game after LeMars jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first two innings.

Eighth-grader Teygan Rasmussen led the Yellow Jackets with two RBIs and hit a double.

LeMars 11, Thomas Jefferson 5

Thomas Jefferson scored three in the first and led 3-1 after three innings and 4-3 after four. But, the Bulldogs scored eight in the fifth to win the game.

Senior Lexi Smith recorded two RBIs, sophomore Morgan Rasmussen added one and senior Mallory Hoogestraat finished with one.

AHSTW 10, Treynor 9

AHSTW scored four in the second and three in the third to capture an 8-4 lead and led on as Treynor scored five in the sixth of Tuesday's home game.

Sophomore Rylie Knop, junior Grace Porter and sophomore Graycen Partlow all recorded RBIs. Partlow hit a triple.

Freshman Sienna Christian pitched two innings and allowed no hits while striking out three batters.

Tri-Center 17, Riverside 7

Riverside led 4-0 after the first inning of Tuesday's road game and scored one in the top of the second before the Titans tied it up with five in the bottom half.

Riverside recaptured the lead with two in the third, but the floodgates opened in the fourth and the Trojans scored 12 runs.

Tri-Center sophomore Natalie Ausdemore led the Trojans with four RBIs, freshman Hayden Thomas drove in three runs, sophomore Mikenzie Brewer tallied two, junior Lilly Thomas added two, eighth-grader Joenellie Goldapp finished with two, freshman Avilyn Killpack contributed one, junior Kaeli Harris totaled one and freshman Kaitlin Kozeal added one.

Thomas also hit a home run.

Riverside eighth-grader Adaline Martens, eighth-grader Madison Kelley, freshman Ayla Richardson, sophomore Elyssa Amdor and freshman Kylie Foutch all hit RBIs for the Bulldogs.

Denison-Schleswig 2, Glenwood 1

Glenwood lost the first half of a home doubleheader on Tuesday after the Monarchs outscored them 2-1 in the seventh inning, after six scoreless innings.

Glenwood's lone run came on a solo home run from senior Coryl Matheny.

Glenwood 4, Denison-Schleswig 2

The Rams scored two in the second before Denison-Schleswig tied the game with two in the third. But, the Rams scored two in the sixth to earn the win.

Sophomore McKenna Koehler led Glenwood with two RBIs and sophomore Sara Kolle added one.

Freshman Allison Koontz pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing only two hits, no runs and striking out 11 batters.

Audubon 6, Underwood 0

Audubon limited Underwood to just four hits and scored four runs in the third inning of Tuesday's home game.