St. Albert, AHSTW and Tri-Center all earned wins in Friday's area softball action.

St. Albert 4, Westwood 2

A big effort from Lexi Narmi in the circle (complete game, 15 strikeouts) and at the plate (1-for-3, double) led the Saintes to a close win over the Rebels for their second win of the season. Katelynn Hendricks also got the job done at the plate, hitting 2-for-3 with three RBIs in the winning effort.

Westwood (1-2) 010 100 0 -- 2 x x

St. Albert (2-0) 301 000 0 -- 4 6 2

AHSTW 20, Riverside 10

The Vikings poured on the runs, scoring seven in both the second and fifth innings, en route to their third win of the season.

Riverside was led by Ayla Richardson (3-for-4, three RBIs) at the plate. AHSTW did not report stats.

Riverside (0-4) 021 502 0 -- 10

AHSTW (3-1) 271 073 0 -- 20

Tri-Center 3, IKM-Manning 1

The Trojans earned their first win of the season in a pitcher's duel Friday night, scoring two in the seventh to take a late lead.

Stats were not reported.

Tri-Center (1-3) 100 000 2 -- 3

IKM-Manning (1-3) 010 000 0 -- 1

Audubon 6, Treynor 4

The Cardinals suffered their first defeat of the season as Audubon scored two in the sixth to take a late lead.

Treynor did not report stats.

Treynor (1-1) 000 130 0 -- 4

Audubon (3-1) 004 002 0 -- 6

LeMars 15, Lewis Central 7

The Titans (1-2) fell to a huge 11-run fourth inning against the Bulldogs. LC did not report stats.