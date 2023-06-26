A pair of stellar sophomores, Alli Koontz and Carley Steinspring, have helped Glenwood and Thomas Jefferson to resurgent stretches this season, both battling through injuries along the way.

Koontz began the season on fire at the plate, and sits second in the Hawkeye 10 with seven home runs, third in batting average (.453) and sixth with 24 RBIs.

“I think all the hours that she's put in with her dad at the ball field growing up and built that relationship with her dad, taken cuts every day. She's not a kid that's going to just take cuts at practice,” Rams head coach Ryan Koch said. “She's taken hundreds of cuts a day with her dad, and her dad's brought her a long ways. I would have to give the credit to her and her dad for her hitting. Her approach at the plate is just pure confidence.”

But the Rams sophomore has been even more impressive in the circle with a 10-5 record, leading the conference with a 1.90 ERA in 99.2 innings pitched with a third-best 134 strikeouts.

Early in June, Koontz pitched through a bad blister on her throwing hand, throwing all 13 innings in a doubleheader sweep of Lewis Central.

“There during the first innings, I kind of just tried to put it out of my mind because I knew that was just going to keep getting worse as the games went on. And I guess that really kind of helped me pitch throughout the two games.”

Koch said that performance was typical of Koontz.

“The kids all heart,” he said. “She was playing with a blister on her pitching hand. She tore it open, really bad up in Perry. She's got some back issues. And she's just fighting through it and she talks to me and lets me know if it's bothering her too much, but she's just a fierce competitor that she ain’t gonna back down from nobody. She wants the ball in the circle and she's going to work until she's wore out. She can flat out (pitch). With a pitcher like Koontz, you're gonna be in any game.”

Led by Koontz, the Rams sit third in the Hawkeye 10 with a conference record of 11-5, two games behind Creston with a week left in the regular season.

“We just need to keep the team aspect up and keep the positivity,” Koontz said. “When we're more energetic and when we're positive, we tend to respond better to the pitchers and to the defense when balls are hit. And so as long as we keep that up, we're going to be able to keep playing.”

Steinspring, meanwhile, continues to lead the Missouri River Conference with 136 strikeouts in a conference-high 120 innings, though the use has tapered off as she deals with injuries according to head coach Dave Lutz. With a record of 9-12 and an ERA of 4.83, it hasn’t all been rosy but Steinspring continues to bloom into a true impact for the Yellow Jackets.

“We kind of called the girls out on their focus because when Carley's out there, they're focused because they know we've got a chance. It's like Carley's on the hill, we got a chance,” Lutz said.

But in a recent doubleheader defeat to LeMars, without Steinspring in the circle, Lutz thought the Jackets lacked belief that they could compete.

“So that's what we talked about in between games was we got to have that same focus and that same belief that we can compete and win no matter who's out on the mound because they do rely on Carley so much. Yeah, Carley has a huge impact.”

After a six-game win streak in the first half of June – and a 9-4 record over a two-week period between May 31 and June 13 – the Jackets have been without a win in their last nine games. Lutz said depth has been a big challenge, emphasized by Steinspring missing starts.

“We just have to develop depth. We're very young and we have to continue to develop depth and when somebody's injured, or not here for whatever reason, so that we can fill the hole and not miss a beat. And right now, when we are missing somebody, it's night and day. I mean, you can just see the difference.”

Youth has been stepping up for TJ, as freshman Teygan Rassmussen is just outside the MRAC top 10 in RBIs with 21 to lead the team. Steinspring’s average has dipped a bit, down to .274.