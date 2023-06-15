St. Albert made a major late push in game one of a doubleheader against Lewis Central on Thursday, but fell just short.

Game 1 Lewis Central 7,

St. Albert 6The Titans jumped ahead quickly in the first game, scoring two on an RBI double by Mahri Manz in the bottom of the first inning.

An error scored a run in the second to add to the LC lead, but the Titans opened up a sizable edge on another two-run double, this time from Alyssa Griffin.

In the top of the fourth, Emerson Coziahr faced some turbulence, but after four straight foul balls with the bases loaded, the sophomore got the strikeout to escape the jam.

The Titans added to their lead in the bottom half of the inning, as Avery Heller delivered with an RBI single and Manz drove in her third RBI of the game with a triple to deep straightaway center.

“I feel like Avery Heller was another big bat and she was gone last week,” Titans head coach Laurie Kammrad said. “Great bats come back in and really kind of spark things up. Mahri has been very consistent. Whether she’s gotten on or not, she’s moved people, and the thing I like about Mahri is she goes up, (when) there things aren’t working, she’s adjusting, she’s figuring out, ‘What do I have to do?’”

Kammrad continued that both have been “great contributors” all season for LC.

“I’m not surprised with Mahri and Avery. Even if they’re not hitting (well), they’re getting hits, they’re hitting the ball. And they’re just momentum changers and it’s contagious.”

Coziahr escaped another bases-loaded jam in the top of the sixth, getting Jessica McMartin looking with a strikeout to strand three Saintes on base.

In seven innings of work, Coziahr struck out 10 Saintes batters, and held St. Albert scoreless through six, giving up just three hits before running into trouble in the seventh.

“Grit has been something we’ve talked a lot about and we played Denison that 14 inning (game), and Emerson was our horse that day too,” Kammrad said. “And so in that position of wanting her to know that we believe in her, even if things aren’t working, but also letting the defense know hey, she’s holding you guys up, you guys got to help hold her up too.”

Through mound visits and the calming presence of catcher Griffin.

“Alyssa is such a great, just very calm catcher. If you listen to her, she’s always saying ‘I believe in you, you can do this,’ and I feel like that is a huge asset to any of our pitchers. But Emerson threw a lot of pitches tonight again, so that was my biggest worry as the game was going on. If we’re getting deep in the count, those pitches gather. So I was just proud of her to keep going.”

RBI singles by Ella Narmi, Kylie Wesack (2) and Jessica McMartin (2), along with a passed ball, suddenly cut a 7-0 Titans lead down to 7-6. A controversial final out on a grounder by Anna Helton ended the game and broke both a two-game losing streak for the Titans and two-game win streak for the Saintes.

"I think it fired them up. They responded well, they were positive but they wanted to come up out and get on top right away," Saintes head coach Lyndsay Daley said.

St. Albert (13-8) 000 000 6 – 6 8 3

Lewis Central (9-11) 212 200 x – 7 8 3

Game 2 St. Albert 9, Lewis Central 4

The Narmi sisters led the way in game two, as Lexi drove in three RBIs and Ella finished a complete game in the circle.

"Ella has matured so much and they're very competitive against each other," Daley said. "So it works out well for us that one doesn't want to be outdone by the other one, and I pit them against each other sometimes but it's great. They've really proven to be a good one-two punch."

St. Albert (14-8) 211 020 3 -- 9 7 3

Lewis Central (9-12) 020 010 1 -- 4 5 2