Lewis Central put up 29 games in a doubleheader sweep of Red Oak, while Glenwood split a pair, and AHSTW and Riverside earned wins as well.

Game 1: Lewis Central 11, Red Oak 0 (6 inn.)

The Titans scored two runs in the first through fourth innings, and rounded out a double-digit win with four runs in the sixth. The Titans did not report stats.

Lewis Central (2-3) 222 203 x -- 11 x x

Red Oak (0-4) 000 000 x -- 0 4 0

Game 2: Lewis Central 18, Red Oak 0 (4 inn.)

In the second game of the doubleheader, the Titans put the game away with an 11-run fourth inning.

Lewis Central (3-3) 223 (11)xx x -- 18 x x

Red Oak (0-5) 000 0xx x -- 0 2 0

Game 1: Denison-Schleswig 6, Glenwood 5 (8 inn.)

It took extra innings, and after the Rams took a one-run lead, the Monarchs answered with two in the bottom of the eighth for a walk-off win.

In spite of a stellar performance by sophomore Allison Koontz at the plate -- 3-for-4, two home runs, two RBIs -- and in the circle -- 7.2 IP, 12 strikeouts -- the Rams twice surrendered the lead in the seventh and eighth as the Monarchs scored two in both innings.

Glenwood freshman Brynn Schrock also provided the boom at the plate with two home runs, rounding out the Rams offense with three RBIs.

Glenwood (3-1) 010 102 01-- 5 9 7

Denison (3-1) 000 110 22 -- 6 10 0

Game 2: Glenwood 6, Denison-Schleswig 3

The Rams bounced back in the second game of the doubleheader, plating four runs in the fifth to jump ahead 5-1. Koontz (2.1 IP, five strikeouts) and Schrock (4.2 IP, seven strikeouts) combined to limit the Monarchs bats. At the plate, Schrock drove in three, while Sara Kollle (3-for-3, two RBIs) and Elizabeth Thiesen (1-for-4, one RBI) added to the offense.

Glenwood (4-1) 010 040 1 -- 6 9 1

Denison (3-2) 100 011 0 -- 3 5 0

AHSTW 11, Treynor 8

No stats were reported in the Vikings (4-1) win over the Cardinals (1-2).

Riverside 6, Tri-Center 1

The Bulldogs put all six runs across the plate in the fifth and sixth innings, and Sophia Fenner pitched seven innings of one-run ball, allowing just two hits and two walks.

At the plate, Adaline Martens (2-for-3, two RBIs), Madison Kelley (1-for-4, one RBI) and Lilli Reed (1-for-2, one RBI) provided the hitting.

Tri-Center (1-4) 001 000 0 -- 1 2 2

Riverside (2-4) 000 042 0 -- 6 9 1

Audubon 16, Underwood 8

The Eagles couldn't slow down the Wheelers bats in spite of scoring eight and out-hitting Audubon 11 to nine.

At the plate, Ruby Patomsan and Alyse Petersen both drove in two runs each, while Grace Pierce, Ali Fletcher, Claire Cook and Macy Pedersen also drove in one run each.

Audubon (4-1) 041 524 0 -- 16 9 4

Underwood (2-5) 213 200 0 -- 8 11 6

Thomas Jefferson (1-8) and Abraham Lincoln (2-6) were swept in doubleheaders against LeMars and Sioux City East.