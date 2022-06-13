PREP SOFTBALL: TJ gets first win of season; softball wrap

Thomas Jefferson 12, East Mills 0: Thomas Jefferson scored 10 runs in the bottom of the third inning on Saturday at the Riverside Invite for its first victory of the season.

Freshman Carley Steinspring and senior Riah Davis both drove in three runs for the Yellow Jackets. Senior Lexi Smith and senior Alysa Arthur both recorded two RBIs. Sophomore Madeline Tierney and senior Alyssa Denman both ended with one.

Steinspring and Davis both hit doubles. The Jackets stole nine bases as a team.

Deman pitched all four innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out eight batters.

Thomas Jefferson 5, Sidney 2: The Yellow Jackets rolled the momentum into the second game of the day. They scored one in the third, one in the fourth and three in the fifth to take a 5-0 lead. They then held off a late rally from the Cowgirls.

Smith led T.J. with three RBIs and Steinspring and Denman finished with one each. Smith hit a double in the contest.

Steinspring pitched all seven innings, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out six batters.

Thomas Jefferson is now 2-15 on the season.

Class 4A No. 2 Winterset 11, Lewis Central 0: Lewis Central fell to a ranked opponent at the Woodward-Granger tournament on Saturday after the Wolves scored 11 runs in the first inning.

The loss drops the Titans to 6-14 on the season.

Underwood 13, Ogden 9: Underwood picked up a win at the Woodward-Granger invite after scoring two in the first, four in the third, two in the fifth and five in the seventh.

Ogden scored one in the third, one in the fourth, three in the fifth, three in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Freshman Rubypatomson ended the game with five RBIs. Freshman Claire Cook, junior Grace Pierce and freshman Kay Christensen all totaled two. Freshman Alissa Fischer collected one.

Underwood 7, Woodward-Granger 4: Underwood scored all seven runs in the first three inning and held the Hawks scoreless in four of seven innings.

Cook, Pierce and senior Sierra Fox all added two RBIs and Patomson collected one more.

Underwood is now 6-8 on the season.

Riverside 15, East Mills 3: Riverside opened the floodgates to start the game, scoring six runs in the first innings, six in the second and three in the third in it's home tournament.

East Mills scored two in the first and one in the third.

Freshman Markely Yanes led the Bulldogs with three RBIs. Eighth-grader Adaline Martens, eighth-grader Madison Kelley, freshman Kylie Foutch and sophomore Mica Welch all added two RBIs.

Freshman Elly Henderson, freshman Ayla Richardson and eighth-grader Bailey Richardson all added one.

Riverside 7, Sidney 3: Riverside trallied 2-0 after two innings but cut the lead to one in the third and scored six in the fourth to take the win.

Kelley and sophomore Elyssa Amdor both totaled two RBIs. Richardson and Welch tallied one each.

Riverside is now 3-12 on the season.