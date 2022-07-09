PREP SOFTBALL: TJ softball downs AL in playoffs

Thomas Jefferson softball is one win away from going to the state tournament after defeating Abraham Lincoln 4-3 in Saturday’s Class 5A – Region 1 semifinal in Council Bluffs.

T.J. led 3-1 after the first inning before the Lynx scored once in the fifth and once in the sixth to tie the game. But a one-out RBI single from freshman Carley Steinspring gave the Yellow Jackets the lead for good.

Thomas Jefferson senior pitcher Alyssa Denman only allowed four hits.

“It’s unbelievable,” Thomas Jefferson head coach Dave Lutz said after the win. “These girls, what they’ve done, as seniors over five years, the commitment they’ve put into this program in five years. … These girls are class. They do everything the right way on and off the field. They deserve this.

“… We didn’t give extra outs. We made plays and that’s hurt us in the past this year. We’ve had a lot of close games. We’ve had where we make an error or two and innings blow up on us. Today, we didn’t do that. We made plays.

Thomas Jefferson senior Shaeley Bose advanced to first on a base on balls and stole second to start the top of the first inning. When a couple of things went against us, we didn’t let it bother us. … Alyssa Denman on the mound was unbelievable.”

Abraham Lincoln junior pitcher Holly Hansen recorded a strikeout, in the next at bat, but Steinspring hit an RBI single to give the Yellow Jackets the lead.

A.L. recorded a ground out for the second out, before Thomas Jefferson senior Lexi Smith hit an RBI triple and sophomore Morgan Rasmussen hit an RBI single to make the score 3-0. The Lynx induced a groundout for the third out.

Abraham Lincoln senior Emma O’Neal hit a leadoff double in the bottom half of the first and stole third and sophomore Kelsi Nelson reached first on a base on balls to put runners on corners.

Thomas Jefferson recorded a double play in the next at bat, but A.L. cut the lead to 3-1 after Nelson scored on a throwing error. The Yellow Jackets forced a ground out to escape further damage.

The Lynx walked two batters in the second but avoided giving up any runs after allowing no hits, forcing a ground out, striking out one batter and recording a pop out. Abraham Lincoln went three up and three down in the bottom of the second.

Yellow Jacket eighth-grader Teygan Rasmussen hit a lead-off single in the third but was caught stealing second. A.L. recorded the second out on a ground out and held T.J. off the scoreboard with a line out.

Denman recorded two more strikeouts in the third and the Lynx grounded out to end the inning.

“I feel ecstatic,” Denman said. “We’re overwhelmed with so much joy and I’m just so happy and I’m proud of my team. … I feel like in the second inning I got my nerves out and I just felt better.”

Abraham Lincoln kept Thomas Jefferson off the bases in the fourth with three straight outs, including two more outs from Hansen. A.L. reached on an error in the bottom half of the inning but three outs kept the score 3-1.

The Lynx kept the Jackets off the scoreboard in the top of the fifth.

Abraham Lincoln senior Baylie Girres hit a one-hit single in the bottom of the fifth to put runners on corners and the Lynx scored a run after O’Neal recorded an RBI on a groundout. A fly out ended the inning.

T.J. senior Riah Davis hit a one-out single in the sixth but was stranded after a strikeout and pop out.

Abraham Lincoln sophomore Tessa Clifton hit a lead-off single and eighth-grader Charlee Breitkreutz tied the game off with an RBI-single. A ground-out ended the sixth.

Bose laid down a bunt to reach first to start the seventh inning and Steinspring hit a one-out RBI single to give the Yellow Jackets a 4-3 lead. The inning ended when Steinspring was caught stealing second.

Thomas Jefferson will play Class 5A No. 4 Waukee Northwest in the Class 5A – Region 1 championship at 7 p.m. on Tuesday on the road with a chance at state on the line.

“We’re going to go give it our best shot and we have nothing to lose,” Lutz said. “We started out the year 0-15 and here we are. We’re pretty confident.”

Abraham Lincoln ends the season with a record of 13-22.

This was the final game for four seniors – O’Neal, Girres, Jessica Vrenick and Jacee Tindall.

“Our kids they never give us,” A.L. head coach Ryan Koch said. “They battled. They’ve been in games like this all year long. We’ve battled through a lot of adversity this year. But, they never give up. They keep battling until that final out. We’re very proud of our kids and what they accomplish this year.

“… We have a really strong sophomore class. They’ve been playing together since eighth grade. Most of them have been starting since eighth grade. Those seniors are going to be very hard to replace, but with the sophomores coming back with all that experience and now they’re going to be looking at being four-year starters. The future of A.L. softball is very bright.”

