PREP SOFTBALL: Trojans hit three homers to down Saintes

Tri-Center softball had only hit two home runs all season coming into Friday’s Class 1A — Region 3 first-round matchup with St. Albert. The Trojans more than doubled that number, blasting three balls over the fence to pick up the 11-1 win in Council Bluffs in a five-inning affair.

Freshman Kaitlin Kozeal broke a scoreless tie in the top of the third with a solo home run, sophomore Addison Redinbaugh hit a three-run homer in the top of the fourth and sophomore Mikenzie Brewer hit a home run in the fifth.

“We are just on cloud nine right now,” Tri-Center head coach Becky Thomas said. “We had a really good feeling. We were feeling so good coming into this game. The way we practiced our last practice, all the adversity we’ve had to overcome, girls just stepping up and being coached, playing anywhere I ask them to play.

“We knew we had the confidence to be in this spot. We just didn’t know how well we were going to do it. They surprised me tonight and kudos to them for putting in the work.”

Kozeal and Redinbaugh’s home runs were the first of their career and Brewer’s home run was the first one of this season for her.

“It feels great,” Brewer said about earning the victory. “We came into this all in and we’re very excited. ... I feel like we were really ready and we were just preparing. We were trying to clean up our mistakes. ... As soon at Kaitlin Kozeal hit the first home run I think we all knew it was our time to shine at the plate.”

The Trojans’ defense also showed its strength.

Tri-Center held West Harrison to just two runs in a game on Tuesday which was a season-low at the time. This was the first time this season that the Trojans held a team to just one run.

Junior Hannah Wulff played a big part in the success, pitching the second half of the game after starting pitched freshman Hayden Thomas left the game with an injury. Wulff hadn’t pitched in a game since her freshman year.

“I’ve definitely worked and got better at it,” she said. “It felt good helping Hayden out after she got hurt. ... I was definitely nervous. It’s a lot of pressure felt on me, but I knew my teammates had my back and I knew we could figure it out with all these hurt players. ... It definitely feels great. At practice we work so hard. Just brining it to the field makes are hard work payoff.”

The victory keeps Tri-Center’s season alive. They will move on to play Griswold on the road on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

St. Albert’s lone run came in the bottom of the third when the Saintes took advantage of a walked battle when sophomore Alexis Narmi hit a sacrifice fly to score a run.

“I don’t think anyone was really expecting that,” St. Albert head coach Lyndsay Daley said. “I told the girls that’s why you play the game. Lexi (Narmi) hasn’t been hit that hard all year and they just got a little momentum and it just kept rolling. We were kind of struggling finding ourselves and that’s the way it goes sometimes.”

St. Albert will graduate one senior Mallory Daley but will return the rest of the team. The Saintes end the season with an 8-21 record.

“I told them yesterday this was a really special team,” Lyndsay Daley said. “For some reason, they played for each other game in and game out. They played for each other game in and game out, they worked hard, probably harder than any other team I’ve had. Half of them were new starters this year so that was a big adjustment. I’m so proud of the growth they’ve had this year

“... It was really special to get to coach my daughter for five years and I think she made a difference in the program and was a great leader for us this year.”

Tri-Center (7-14) 001 910 0 - 11

St. Albert (8-21) 001 000 0 - 1