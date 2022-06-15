PREP SOFTBALL: Wilcox leads Titans to win with grand slam, softball recap

Lewis Central 7, Carroll Kuemper Catholic 6: Lewis Central picked up a home win in the first half of a home doubleheader. The Titans earned three runs in the bottom of the fourth to break a scoreless tie and led 7-5 after the fifth inning. The Knights scored once in the sixth.

Haylee Wilcox hit a grand slam to highlight the Titans' offense.

Lewis Central is now 7-14 on the season.

Lewis Central 6, Carroll Kuemper Catholic 6: The second game of the doubleheader was suspended in the eighth inning due to rain and will be made up on June 25th when the Titans travel to Kuemper for a tournament.

Abraham Lincoln 8, Class 4A No. 15 Sioux City Bishop Heelan 6: Abraham Lincoln earned a victory over a ranked opponent on the road in the first half of a doubleheader. The Lynx outhit the Crusaders 15-7.

Senior Jessica Vrenick led the Lynx with four RBIs and hit a home run. She went 4 for 5 from the plate.

Sophomore Jayden Hargrave, sophomore Tessa Clifton and junior Holly Hansen all recorded one RBI.

Class 4A No. 15 Sioux City Bishop Heelan 11, Abraham Lincoln 10: Abraham Lincoln fell in the second half of the doubleheader after Heelan hit three home runs.

Freshman Hutson Rau, senior Jessica Vrenick, sophomore Savanna Vanderwerf and junior Holly Hansen all recorded an RBI. Sophomore Kelsi Nelson hit a triple.

Abraham Lincoln is now 7-9 on the season.

Atlantic 11, St. Albert 0: Atlantic limited St. Albert to just two hits as eighth-grade pitcher Zoey Kirchhoff struck out 12 Saintes in Council Bluffs.

No individual stats were available for St. Albert.

Atlantic 6, St. Albert 5: St. Albert led 2-1 after the first inning before Atlantic captured a 3-2 lead in the second. The Trojans stretched the lead to 6-2 in the fourth before the Saintes scored three in the fifth.

St. Albert is now 6-12 on the season.

Sioux City North 8, Thomas Jefferson 6: Thomas Jefferson led 6-2 after four innings in a home doubleheader, but the Stars scored once in the sixth and five times in the seventh to rally for a win.

Senior Erix Exley led the Yellow Jackets with three RBIs, sophomore Madeline Tierney added one and senior Jazlynn Sanders finished with one.

Thomas Jefferson is now 2-16 on the season.

AHSTW 10, Riverside 0: AHSTW scored twice in the second, twice in the third and six times in the sixth to pick up a home victory.

Senior Ally Meyers pitched a no-hitter, walking only one batter in six innings while striking out four.

AHSTW freshman Loralei Wahling and junior Grace Porter led the Vikings with two RBIs and senior Ally Meyers totaled one.

AHSTW is now 12-3 on the season and Riverside drops to 4-14.

Class 4A No. 9 Creston 5, Glenwood 0: Glenwood fell at home after allowing the Panthers to score one run in the fourth inning, two in the fifth and two in the sixth.

No stats were available for the Rams. Glenwood is now 9-6 on the season.

Class 2A No. 10 Logan-Magnolia 13, Underwood 3: Underwood lost to a ranked opponent on the road after the Panthers limited them to just four hits.

Junior Grace Pierce recorded all three RBIs for the Eagles on a three-RBI double.

Underwood is now 7-9 on the season.

IKM-Manning 9, Tri-Center 7: Tri-Center tried to rally late but couldn't overcome an early deficit on the road.

IKM-Manning led 5-1 after the first inning, 5-2 after the third, 6-2 after the fourth, 8-5 after the third and 9-6 after the sixth.

Tri-Center junior Hannah Wulff led her team with two RBIs, junior Lilly Thomas added one and freshman Kaylynn Harris totaled one.

Tri-Center is now 3-8 on the season.