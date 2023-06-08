So nice, they did it twice. Thomas Jefferson handily won a pair of games against Missouri River Conference foe Sioux City West on Thursday.

"I liked our consistency and just continuing to execute the little things tonight that we've been struggling with. And we just found ways to keep putting a run on the board," Yellow Jackets head coach Dave Lutz said.

"We didn't score every inning, but we scored majority of the innings. So we just kept putting pressure on them. We're very young, we only have one senior and the girls are starting to see the improvements. We're making some strides but the nice thing is like we told them tonight, there's still some things that we can get better at."

Game 1: Thomas Jefferson 11, Sioux City West 1

The Wolverines opened the scoring on an RBI groundout in the top of the first, but the Yellow Jackets drove in runs on a single by Teygan Rasmussen, passed ball -- a common theme in both game -- and an RBI groundout by Rylee Perrine.

Taking advantage of the Wolverines errors and putting together hits fulfills another area of growth for the Jackets.

"That's been a big thing this year because we have struggled on the base paths a lot this year," Lutz said. "And tonight we were doing a little bit better job of recognizing things early instead of being two steps too late and getting called out at the plate or thrown out at third base, we're a little bit quicker as far as picking up on things."

TJ added to their lead on another single by Rasmussen, followed by a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly by Morgan Rasmussen to extend the lead to 6-1 through four innings.

Morgan drove in another run with a single, and Perrine cleared the bases with a triple to close a run-rule victory for the Jackets, who tallied 11 hits in the win.

Sioux City West (2-11) 100 000 x -- 1 2 1

Thomas Jefferson (6-11) 300 404 x -- 11 11 1

Game 2: Thomas Jefferson 7, Sioux City West 0

In the second game, the Jackets slowly built up their lead, scoring one run in both the second and third innings.

The first run came when a pitch grazed the face mask of Madeline Tierney with the bases loaded, and a wild pitch scored courtesy runner Lennon Simek in the bottom of the third inning.

TJ put together a two-out rally the next inning, scoring back-to-back runs on a wild pitch and a passed ball, while Carley Steinspring -- who went six innings with nine strikeouts and zero earned runs in game one -- stole home.

Steinspring was also in control of the circle in the second game, allowing just three hits and no runs in seven innings with seven strikeouts for 16 over both games. Lutz called her pitching "phenomenal."

"Absolutely phenomenal. She's been our warrior out there, the one we lean on. I mean, we have another pitcher, but she's an eighth grader, she's not here all the time. And so Carley has taken most of the brunt of the innings. And she's just, for being only a sophomore and pretty small in stature, she's just phenomenal out there. I mean, she's one of the state leaders in strikeouts and I think she just keeps getting stronger as the night goes on."

A couple of runs in the bottom of the sixth put the game beyond any doubt, as Perrine drove in a run on a sacrifice bunt and another scored on a wild pitch.

For a young team with one senior, their growth comes with staying loose and having fun, while Lutz and the rest of the coaching staff have to measure how much rope to give.

"These girls, they just have fun hanging out with each other and they enjoy each other's company. And they're a bunch of goofballs if you can't tell in the dugout. But it just kind of carries over on the field. And sometimes we think they're almost too loose because we're more serious, but they just have fun and we got to know how much rope to let them have and then when we need to pull back as far as to get a little bit more focused, but they're just a fun group to be around. And they're just family with each other."

Sioux City West (2-12) 000 000 0 -- 0 4 1

Thomas Jefferson (7-11) 011 302 x -- 7 3 0