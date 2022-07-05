 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PREP SPORTS: Rain wreaks havoc on postseason sports

  • Updated
  • 0

Late rain on Tuesday night caused the cancellation and postponement of many events across southwest Iowa. 

St. Albert baseball had its district playoff baseball game against West Harrison delayed in the top of the first inning. West Harrison currently leads 6-0. The game will be made up at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Tri-Center's district game against Exria-EKH was also postponed to 5 p.m. on Wednesday. That game was postponed before the first pitch. 

There was also a plethora of regular-season games canceled including - Abraham Lincoln softball vs Glenwood, Lewis Central softball vs Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln baseball vs Sioux City East and Lewis Central baseball vs Glenwood. 

Those games will not be made up as teams begin the postseason.  

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP BASEBALL: Lynx sweep Jackets

PREP BASEBALL: Lynx sweep Jackets

Abraham Lincoln baseball won three games against Thomas Jefferson on Sunday on Iowa Western. The Lynx won the first game 4-2 which was the con…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert