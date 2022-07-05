PREP SPORTS: Rain wreaks havoc on postseason sports

Late rain on Tuesday night caused the cancellation and postponement of many events across southwest Iowa.

St. Albert baseball had its district playoff baseball game against West Harrison delayed in the top of the first inning. West Harrison currently leads 6-0. The game will be made up at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Tri-Center's district game against Exria-EKH was also postponed to 5 p.m. on Wednesday. That game was postponed before the first pitch.

There was also a plethora of regular-season games canceled including - Abraham Lincoln softball vs Glenwood, Lewis Central softball vs Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln baseball vs Sioux City East and Lewis Central baseball vs Glenwood.

Those games will not be made up as teams begin the postseason.