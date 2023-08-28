Lewis Central girls swimming is dealing with unique circumstances this season. Their home pool is destroyed. The seniors will never have their home advantage again. The feelings of being displaced certainly affects the team’s morale.

Sharing facilities with the Council Bluffs team has been a bit complicated, leading to less pool time than they are accustomed to, by having to eliminate morning and weekend practices as well as dryland training.

LC practices and will host meets at Kirn for the season. Why is that a special circumstance? High school season is swum in short course yards, which means that all pools are 25 yards in length. Kirn is a short course meters pool, which is 25 meters in length and seven feet longer than a yard pool.

Any times swam in meters do not count toward the state qualifying times. At best, it gives the swimmer an idea of how fast they are at the moment, if the time swam is converted to a yard time; however, converted times also do not count toward state times. That extra seven feet feels like a lot when you are used to a yard pool.

On the upside, practicing in meters will likely contribute to a stronger aerobic base and when LC does appear in meets at away yard pools, they should feel strong and the length will feel short.

The season opener Saturday was a duel with Dowling Catholic, who was No. 2 in the state last year. They came to Kirn with 50 athletes. LC had 17 athletes entered in the meet. High school swimming is not separated by class divisions, therefore small and large teams compete at the same level. Needless to say, Dowling dominated the meet, 126-38.

LC did have some standout performances. Senior Sydnie Collins placed second in the 200IM and the 100 backstroke, seeing her state competition from last year in these events. Freshman Madeline Knispel placed second in the 200 freestyle. Freshman Ainsley Lockey placed third in the 100 butterfly.

Head coach Bruce Schomburg is experimenting with relay combinations at this stage of the season. He paired Collins (backstroke), Kaylee Johnson (SR, breaststroke), Mia Hansen (SR, butterfly), and Emma Gordon (SR, freestyle) in the 200 Medley Relay for a third place finish. Johnson, Gordon, Knispel, and Lockey placed third in the 200 freestyle relay. Hansen, Knispel, Lockey, and Collins narrowly missed second place in the 400 freestyle relay.

LC competes at Kirn again on Tuesday in a duel against another powerhouse team, Valley. The meet starts at 5:00pm. Tickets can be purchased on Bound.